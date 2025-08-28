Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

Six Saracens named in Red Roses Group Stage Game

28.08.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
England red roses training session
England v italy guinness women's six nations 2025

All six of Sarries representatives in the Red Roses squad have been included in their second group stage fixture against Samoa this Saturday.

Marlie Packer will captain her country in Northampton whilst May Campbell will have the chance to make her World Cup debut alongside fellow teammates, Jess Breach, Kelsey Clifford, Rosie Galligan and Zoe Harrison.

Red Roses head coach John Mitchell has made 13 changes to his starting XV to take on Samoa at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday (KO 5pm).

Jess Breach, who is one try away from 50 for her country, retains her place on the wing with Claudia Moloney-MacDonald returning from injury in the 11 jersey. Emma Sing is promoted to full back.

Megan Jones continues in the centre and lines up outside tournament debutant Jade Shekells.

Helena Rowland has recovered from her ankle knock to play fly-half with Lucy Packer named at scrum-half.

In the forwards, Lilli Ives Campion and Abi Burton will debut at a World Cup from the second row and back row respectively.

Kelsey Clifford, Lark Atkin-Davies and Sarah Bern make up a new-look front row and lock Rosie Galligan completes the front five positions.

Marlie Packer captains the side from openside flanker and Maddie Feaunati is at Number 8 against the country her dad, Zak, appeared for 13 times.

Mitchell said: “It has been in our planning to give everyone game time over the first two pool matches and, bar Holly, we’ve been able to execute that with this selection.

“Our new combination want to make each other proud and build on our performance against USA in our opening match.

“It will be a great atmosphere for them at one of the most traditional rugby grounds in the country. They’re all excited to get out there.”

Red Roses team to play Samoa

15 Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury, 11 caps)
14 Jess Breach (Saracens, 48 caps) 
13 Megan Jones (Trailfinders Women, 28 caps)
12 Jade Shekells (Gloucester-Hartpury, 3 caps)
11 Claudia Moloney-MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 35 caps)
10 Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 41 caps)
9 Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 34 caps)
1 Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 16 caps) 
2 Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 69 caps)
3 Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 74 caps)
4 Lilli Ives Campion (Loughborough Lightning, 3 caps)
5 Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 26 caps) 
6 Abi Burton (Trailfinders Women, 3 caps)
7 Marlie Packer (Saracens, 111 caps) - captain 
8 Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 18 caps)

Replacements

16 May Campbell (Saracens, 4 caps) 
17 Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 21 caps)
18 Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 43 caps)
19 Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 24 caps)
20 Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 24 caps)
21 Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 83 caps)
22 Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 60 caps) 
23 Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 54 caps)

News

See all news
Mcmillanbanner

Louise McMillan named captain for PWR Cup Campaign

Saracens can confirm that Louise McMillan will captain the club for the upcoming PWR Cup campaign. The Scottish international will lead out the defending champions starting this Saturday against Bristol Bears at StoneX Stadium. McMillan joined Saracens ahead of the 2022/23 season following the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. The second rower has since […]

28.08.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
England red roses training session

Six Saracens named in Red Roses Group Stage Game

All six of Sarries representatives in the Red Roses squad have been included in their second group stage fixture against Samoa this Saturday. Marlie Packer will captain her country in Northampton whilst May Campbell will have the chance to make her World Cup debut alongside fellow teammates, Jess Breach, Kelsey Clifford, Rosie Galligan and Zoe […]

28.08.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton