Six Saracens named in Red Roses Group Stage Game

All six of Sarries representatives in the Red Roses squad have been included in their second group stage fixture against Samoa this Saturday.

Marlie Packer will captain her country in Northampton whilst May Campbell will have the chance to make her World Cup debut alongside fellow teammates, Jess Breach, Kelsey Clifford, Rosie Galligan and Zoe Harrison.

Red Roses head coach John Mitchell has made 13 changes to his starting XV to take on Samoa at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday (KO 5pm).

Jess Breach, who is one try away from 50 for her country, retains her place on the wing with Claudia Moloney-MacDonald returning from injury in the 11 jersey. Emma Sing is promoted to full back.

Megan Jones continues in the centre and lines up outside tournament debutant Jade Shekells.

Helena Rowland has recovered from her ankle knock to play fly-half with Lucy Packer named at scrum-half.

In the forwards, Lilli Ives Campion and Abi Burton will debut at a World Cup from the second row and back row respectively.

Kelsey Clifford, Lark Atkin-Davies and Sarah Bern make up a new-look front row and lock Rosie Galligan completes the front five positions.

Marlie Packer captains the side from openside flanker and Maddie Feaunati is at Number 8 against the country her dad, Zak, appeared for 13 times.

Mitchell said: “It has been in our planning to give everyone game time over the first two pool matches and, bar Holly, we’ve been able to execute that with this selection.

“Our new combination want to make each other proud and build on our performance against USA in our opening match.

“It will be a great atmosphere for them at one of the most traditional rugby grounds in the country. They’re all excited to get out there.”

Red Roses team to play Samoa

15 Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury, 11 caps)

14 Jess Breach (Saracens, 48 caps)

13 Megan Jones (Trailfinders Women, 28 caps)

12 Jade Shekells (Gloucester-Hartpury, 3 caps)

11 Claudia Moloney-MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 35 caps)

10 Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 41 caps)

9 Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 34 caps)

1 Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 16 caps)

2 Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 69 caps)

3 Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 74 caps)

4 Lilli Ives Campion (Loughborough Lightning, 3 caps)

5 Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 26 caps)

6 Abi Burton (Trailfinders Women, 3 caps)

7 Marlie Packer (Saracens, 111 caps) - captain

8 Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 18 caps)

Replacements

16 May Campbell (Saracens, 4 caps)

17 Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 21 caps)

18 Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 43 caps)

19 Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 24 caps)

20 Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 24 caps)

21 Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 83 caps)

22 Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 60 caps)

23 Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 54 caps)