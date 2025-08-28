Louise McMillan named captain for PWR Cup Campaign

Saracens can confirm that Louise McMillan will captain the club for the upcoming PWR Cup campaign.

The Scottish international will lead out the defending champions starting this Saturday against Bristol Bears at StoneX Stadium.

McMillan joined Saracens ahead of the 2022/23 season following the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. The second rower has since enjoyed three stellar campaigns, being named Captain's Player of the Season in 2022/23 before claiming the Players’ Player of the Season award during the 2024/25 campaign.

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry is excited to see McMillan lead out the North Londoners.

“Louise is an outstanding character on and off the pitch. A player who is always committed to the club, it’s great to have her continue to represent Saracens and lead the team for this PWR Cup campaign. Her experience and knowledge of the game is invaluable, so it is fantastic to be able to utilise her skills heading into this competition.”

McMillan is thrilled to be awarded the role heading into the 2025/26 season.

“It is an honour to be named captain for our cup campaign. This club has become so much more than a place to play rugby, it has been a home for me for the last three years, and the girls here truly wrapped their arms around me, especially in recent months. I am so excited to step up and lead this team, and I cannot wait to go out there and have some fun.”