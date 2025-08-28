Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Louise McMillan named captain for PWR Cup Campaign

28.08.25
Mcmillanbanner
Saracens women v leicester tigers women

Saracens can confirm that Louise McMillan will captain the club for the upcoming PWR Cup campaign.

The Scottish international will lead out the defending champions starting this Saturday against Bristol Bears at StoneX Stadium.

McMillan joined Saracens ahead of the 2022/23 season following the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. The second rower has since enjoyed three stellar campaigns, being named Captain's Player of the Season in 2022/23 before claiming the Players’ Player of the Season award during the 2024/25 campaign.

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry is excited to see McMillan lead out the North Londoners.
“Louise is an outstanding character on and off the pitch. A player who is always committed to the club, it’s great to have her continue to represent Saracens and lead the team for this PWR Cup campaign. Her experience and knowledge of the game is invaluable, so it is fantastic to be able to utilise her skills heading into this competition.”

McMillan is thrilled to be awarded the role heading into the 2025/26 season.
“It is an honour to be named captain for our cup campaign. This club has become so much more than a place to play rugby, it has been a home for me for the last three years, and the girls here truly wrapped their arms around me, especially in recent months. I am so excited to step up and lead this team, and I cannot wait to go out there and have some fun.”

