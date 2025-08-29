TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Bristol Bears Women (PWR Cup R2)

Charlotte Wright-Haley can’t wait to make her competitive debut for Saracens after an extended injury lay-off.

The back-rower has recovered from neck surgery and is named to start in Saracens’ first PWR Cup defence against last season’s runners-up Bristol Bears.

Wright-Haley is one of six players expected to make their debuts for the club, with Deborah Wills also making her long-awaited return to North London against her former side.

Up front, the familiar trio of Akina Gondwe, Bryony Field, and Carmen Tremelling start once again, having packed down together in the PWR Cup Final against Bristol 16 months ago. Captain Louise McMillan partners new signing Jodie Verghese in the engine room, while the back row features Joia Bennett, fresh from England U20 duty, on the blindside, Wright-Haley on the openside, and the experienced Poppy Cleall at number eight.

Ella Wyrwas starts at scrum-half in an experienced backline, linking up with Amelia MacDougall, who once again takes the reins at fly-half for the Cup campaign. Sophie Bridger and Emma Hardy continue their midfield partnership, having combined in both last season’s semi-final and final. Out wide, Wills lines up on the left wing against her old club, Jemma Jo-Linkins makes her return on the right, and Sarah McKenna enters her 13th season at the back in the 15 shirt.

Wright-Haley is relishing the chance to finally run out at StoneX.

“After 819 days away from the game, taking the field to make my Saracens debut is a pinch-me moment. I am beyond excited to take the field with the girls. It’s been a long journey, but the support and understanding from both staff and players has been second to none. Saracens has felt like home from day one, and to finally run out against my first ever Prem team is such a full circle moment. I’m buzzing to be able to contribute on the pitch at our home in front of family and friends.”

Saracens Women XV vs Bristol Bears (PWR Cup)

Akina Gondwe Bryony Field Carmen Tremelling Louise McMillan (c) Jodie Verghese* Joia Bennett Charlotte Wright-Haley* Poppy Cleall Ella Wyrwas Amelia MacDougall Deborah Wills Sophie Bridger Emma Hardy Jemma Jo-Linkins Sarah McKenna

Replacements:

16. Daisy Fitzgerald

17. Liz Crake*

18. Chloe Flanagan

19. Jemima Moss*

20. Licia MacCutchan*

21. Tori Sellors

22. Hannah Casey

23. Alex Kane*

*Denotes debut