Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Bristol Bears Women (PWR Cup R2)

29.08.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
25575475 sh 0806 jpg harry scott munro 20240911 090439 min
26679593 sh 2488 jpg harry scott munro 20241023 100857 min

Charlotte Wright-Haley can’t wait to make her competitive debut for Saracens after an extended injury lay-off.

The back-rower has recovered from neck surgery and is named to start in Saracens’ first PWR Cup defence against last season’s runners-up Bristol Bears.

Wright-Haley is one of six players expected to make their debuts for the club, with Deborah Wills also making her long-awaited return to North London against her former side.

Up front, the familiar trio of Akina Gondwe, Bryony Field, and Carmen Tremelling start once again, having packed down together in the PWR Cup Final against Bristol 16 months ago. Captain Louise McMillan partners new signing Jodie Verghese in the engine room, while the back row features Joia Bennett, fresh from England U20 duty, on the blindside, Wright-Haley on the openside, and the experienced Poppy Cleall at number eight.

Ella Wyrwas starts at scrum-half in an experienced backline, linking up with Amelia MacDougall, who once again takes the reins at fly-half for the Cup campaign. Sophie Bridger and Emma Hardy continue their midfield partnership, having combined in both last season’s semi-final and final. Out wide, Wills lines up on the left wing against her old club, Jemma Jo-Linkins makes her return on the right, and Sarah McKenna enters her 13th season at the back in the 15 shirt.

Wright-Haley is relishing the chance to finally run out at StoneX.
“After 819 days away from the game, taking the field to make my Saracens debut is a pinch-me moment. I am beyond excited to take the field with the girls. It’s been a long journey, but the support and understanding from both staff and players has been second to none. Saracens has felt like home from day one, and to finally run out against my first ever Prem team is such a full circle moment. I’m buzzing to be able to contribute on the pitch at our home in front of family and friends.”

Saracens Women XV vs Bristol Bears (PWR Cup)

  1. Akina Gondwe

  2. Bryony Field

  3. Carmen Tremelling

  4. Louise McMillan (c)

  5. Jodie Verghese*

  6. Joia Bennett

  7. Charlotte Wright-Haley*

  8. Poppy Cleall

  9. Ella Wyrwas

  10. Amelia MacDougall

  11. Deborah Wills

  12. Sophie Bridger

  13. Emma Hardy

  14. Jemma Jo-Linkins

  15. Sarah McKenna

Replacements:
16. Daisy Fitzgerald
17. Liz Crake*
18. Chloe Flanagan
19. Jemima Moss*
20. Licia MacCutchan*
21. Tori Sellors
22. Hannah Casey
23. Alex Kane*

*Denotes debut

