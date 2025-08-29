Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
McKenna celebrates partnership with OA's Saints

29.08.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Mckennaweb
Saracens women’s v loughborough lightning

On the eve of Sarah McKenna’s 19th season in the senior game, the former England international is excited to return to competitive action after a lengthy offseason break.

"During the off period, it felt like time was moving really slowly and I couldn’t wait to get back into club training. Now we’re in it, preseason has flown by. Suddenly games in the season ahead are coming thick and fast. It felt like this day would never come, and then when it was here, all of us just can’t wait to get going. The team are looking good, refreshed and revived. That long break gave players the chance to recondition, everyone’s fighting fit, pushing for a shirt, and ready to put in a strong performance."

The PWR Cup campaign will kick off a blockbuster season for the women’s game, a competition Saracens are known for excelling in something McKenna is fully aware of.
"Saracens have always had a strong record in the Cup. Success can give us confidence heading into the season or provide powerful learnings. Giving experience to the wider squad offers confidence for the season ahead. It’s a real chance to earn the shirt and then keep it when our internationals return after the World Cup.”

As well as giving first team regulars a chance to sharpen their tools ahead of the upcoming campaign, the Cup has always been a proving ground for young talent to experience high level senior rugby. McKenna was keen to stress the success of that to date.
"Players like Chloe Flanagan, Amelia MacDougall, Daisy Fitzgerald, and Joia Bennett have been building for years and now it’s their time to step out and perform. Others are coming up from the Championship side, OAs, for their first taste of Premier 15s rugby. This is the moment they’ve been working hard for, and deserving of the call up.”

Having had a superb campaign in the Championship last season, culminating in a win at Twickenham which featured many Sarries affiliated stars, the partnership between Saracens and OAs continues to strengthen.

“Saracens are in a unique position because our pathway runs through OAs in the Championship, while many clubs rely on university rugby. That creates very different opportunities. Chloe Flanagan packing down alongside a 35 year old lawyer is a great example. The mentoring and experience that provides is priceless.
Being in dual environments also forces young players to develop crucial life skills: self organisation, communication, and exceptional time management. These aren’t just vital qualities for young athletes, the challenges shape them into resilient people who ultimately strengthen the senior side

This weekend will see two OA Saints players run out for Saracens for the first time, highlighting the importance of the partnership for both clubs’ development.
"In the past players would typically come from Saracens to OAs as a chance to develop with playing opportunities. Now we’re seeing it go the other way. Talent is proving itself at OAs and then stepping up. Players like Alex Kane and Licia MacCutchan have earned that chance. They’ve been top performers in the Championship, the Saracens coaches have been watching, and it’s right their names are pushed forward. The partnership is working both ways and that’s exciting."

Looking ahead to the game tomorrow, McKenna can’t wait to reignite an exciting rivalry.
"We love playing Bristol, whether it’s here or away. It’s always a tense affair that I have no doubt both sides look forward to. Everyone’s aware of Bristol’s unique style that can challenge even the best defences. That first game will show if our work has been paying off and it’ll give us lessons that will prepare us for the rest of the Cup. A real challenge at the very start will set us up well for what’s ahead."

