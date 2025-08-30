Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 45 - 28 Bristol Bears Women

30.08.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens women v bristol bears women
Saracens women v bristol bears women

Saracens open their season with bonus point win over Bristol Bears

Saracens got their 2025/26 campaign underway with a hard fought 45-28 victory over Bristol Bears, securing a bonus point in the opening round of their PWR Cup defence.

Despite poor conditions at StoneX Stadium, the North Londoners showed resilience and firepower to overcome last season’s finalists in a thrilling contest.

The game burst into life early on when relentless defensive pressure earned Sarries a turnover. Breaks from Sarah McKenna and Poppy Cleall set the stage for debutant Charlotte Wright Haley, who capped her long awaited return to rugby with a dream first try for the club.

Bristol responded quickly as Reneeqa Bonner’s chip and chase sparked an attack finished by Ella Lovibond out wide. The visitors then edged in front when a Bonner break led to a yellow card for Sophie Bridger, with Bears capitalising on their player advantage to cross from close range.

Sarries regrouped and struck back before the break. With Lovibond in the bin, Louise McMillan powered through from 22 metres to score her first try as Saracens PWR Cup captain. Moments later, returning winger Deborah Wills punished her former club with a sharp finish out wide, sending Saracens into half time with the lead.

Bristol levelled just after the restart when Phoebe Murray chased down her own grubber to touch down, but Saracens’ forwards soon took control. A driving maul try from Bryony Field restored the advantage, before front row pair Carmen Tremelling and debutant Liz Crake both powered over to extend the gap.

Although the Bears kept battling and claimed a late try, Saracens had the final say as Bridger cut through for a breakaway score to seal an emphatic opening day win.

The result means Saracens start their campaign with maximum points, as attention now turns to back to back away fixtures against Loughborough Lightning and Sale Sharks. The North Londoners return home on Sunday 21 September for their final pool match against Leicester Tigers, tickets are on sale now.

