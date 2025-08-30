MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 45 - 28 Bristol Bears Women

Saracens open their season with bonus point win over Bristol Bears

Saracens got their 2025/26 campaign underway with a hard fought 45-28 victory over Bristol Bears, securing a bonus point in the opening round of their PWR Cup defence.

Despite poor conditions at StoneX Stadium, the North Londoners showed resilience and firepower to overcome last season’s finalists in a thrilling contest.

The game burst into life early on when relentless defensive pressure earned Sarries a turnover. Breaks from Sarah McKenna and Poppy Cleall set the stage for debutant Charlotte Wright Haley, who capped her long awaited return to rugby with a dream first try for the club.

Bristol responded quickly as Reneeqa Bonner’s chip and chase sparked an attack finished by Ella Lovibond out wide. The visitors then edged in front when a Bonner break led to a yellow card for Sophie Bridger, with Bears capitalising on their player advantage to cross from close range.

Sarries regrouped and struck back before the break. With Lovibond in the bin, Louise McMillan powered through from 22 metres to score her first try as Saracens PWR Cup captain. Moments later, returning winger Deborah Wills punished her former club with a sharp finish out wide, sending Saracens into half time with the lead.

Bristol levelled just after the restart when Phoebe Murray chased down her own grubber to touch down, but Saracens’ forwards soon took control. A driving maul try from Bryony Field restored the advantage, before front row pair Carmen Tremelling and debutant Liz Crake both powered over to extend the gap.

Although the Bears kept battling and claimed a late try, Saracens had the final say as Bridger cut through for a breakaway score to seal an emphatic opening day win.

The result means Saracens start their campaign with maximum points, as attention now turns to back to back away fixtures against Loughborough Lightning and Sale Sharks. The North Londoners return home on Sunday 21 September for their final pool match against Leicester Tigers, tickets are on sale now.