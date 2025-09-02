StoneX Stadium Fireworks return on Saturday 8 November

Get ready for an unforgettable night of thrills and excitement as the spectacular Fireworks Display as StoneX Stadium is back for 2025!

Join us on Saturday 8th November, for an electrifying evening filled with dazzling fireworks, entertainment and family fun.

Gates open at 16:30, with the fireworks display lighting up the sky from 18:30.

This year's event promises even more excitement with music, beverages, performers, mascots, and plenty of surprises to keep the magic going all night long!

Tickets are now on sale at just £6 for U16s & £12 for Adults.

Our valued 2025/26 Saracens Seasonal Members also benefit from 25% OFF tickets for this extra special evening. To claim your discount, simply login to your Saracens account to purchase tickets.

Do not miss out on one of the biggest events of the year, grab your tickets now and make memories that will sparkle!