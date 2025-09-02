Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
StoneX Stadium Fireworks return on Saturday 8 November

02.09.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Fireworks 2
Fireworks25 webstory

Get ready for an unforgettable night of thrills and excitement as the spectacular Fireworks Display as StoneX Stadium is back for 2025!

Join us on Saturday 8th November, for an electrifying evening filled with dazzling fireworks, entertainment and family fun.

Gates open at 16:30, with the fireworks display lighting up the sky from 18:30.

This year's event promises even more excitement with music, beverages, performers, mascots, and plenty of surprises to keep the magic going all night long!

Tickets are now on sale at just £6 for U16s & £12 for Adults.

Our valued 2025/26 Saracens Seasonal Members also benefit from 25% OFF tickets for this extra special evening. To claim your discount, simply login to your Saracens account to purchase tickets.

Do not miss out on one of the biggest events of the year, grab your tickets now and make memories that will sparkle!

Saracens women v bristol bears women

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 45 - 28 Bristol Bears Women

Saracens open their season with bonus point win over Bristol Bears Saracens got their 2025/26 campaign underway with a hard fought 45-28 victory over Bristol Bears, securing a bonus point in the opening round of their PWR Cup defence. Despite poor conditions at StoneX Stadium, the North Londoners showed resilience and firepower to overcome last […]

30.08.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Mckennaweb

McKenna celebrates partnership with OA's Saints

On the eve of Sarah McKenna’s 19th season in the senior game, the former England international is excited to return to competitive action after a lengthy offseason break. "During the off period, it felt like time was moving really slowly and I couldn’t wait to get back into club training. Now we’re in it, preseason […]

29.08.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

