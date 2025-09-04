Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Four Saracens named in final World Cup Group Stage Clash

04.09.25
In association with
England v samoa women's rugby world cup 2025 pool a
Jess Breach will earn her 50th international cap when the Red Roses take on Australia at Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium on Saturday (KO 5pm).

Breach is one of four Sarries stars selected to play Australia on the coast.

The wing, who surpassed 50 tries for her country with a hat-trick last time out in the win over Samoa, reaches a half-century of England appearances eight years after debuting with a six-try haul against Canada in 2017.

On Breach’s milestone, Head Coach John Mitchell said: “To reach 50 caps for your country is testament to the hard work and dedication put in over a number of years, not only by the individual but by those who support them daily.

“Jess should be incredibly proud of her milestone and we’re looking forward to her taking to the field on Saturday.”

Like Breach, centre Megan Jones and second row Rosie Galligan also retain their places in the starting XV as Mitchell makes 13 changes.

The backline is the same that opened the tournament in Sunderland a fortnight ago. Natasha Hunt and Zoe Harrison are named in the half-back positions with Tatyana Heard reinstalled in the 12 jersey.

Abby Dow, who sits on 49 England tries, crochets her way on to the wing while Ellie Kildunne is back at full-back.

The forwards are only one player different to that first pool stage win over USA, too. Morwenna Talling switches to blindside flanker and Galligan is in the second row alongside Abbie Ward.

Alex Matthews captains the Red Roses for the second time in her career from Number 8. Front row trio Hannah Botterman, Amy Cokayne and Maud Muir, plus openside Sadia Kabeya, complete the pack.

On the bench, there is a potential first 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup outing for Holly Aitchison after her ankle injury.

The Red Roses have qualified for the World Cup quarter-finals after 69-7 and 92-3 victories over USA and Samoa, respectively.

Mitchell added: “We want to build on our opening matches of the tournament and finish the pool stage with a good performance against Australia.

“Brighton has been a great host for us this week. It’s a new venue for the Red Roses, one that has a history of World Cup magic. We’re excited to see thousands of our supporters come down to the south coast and get behind the girls.”

Red Roses team to play Australia

15 Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 54 caps)
14 Abby Dow (Unattached, 55 caps)
13 Megan Jones (Trailfinders Women, 29 caps)
12 Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 32 caps)
11 Jess Breach (Saracens, 49 caps) 
10 Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 61 caps) 
9 Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 84 caps)
1 Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 59 caps)
2 Amy Cokayne (Sale Sharks, 85 caps)
3 Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 44 caps)
4 Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 27 caps) 
5 Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 77 caps)
6 Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 24 caps)
7 Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 24 caps)
8 Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 77 caps) - captain

Replacements

16 Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 70 caps)
17 Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 17 caps) 
18 Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 75 caps)
19 Lilli Ives Campion (Loughborough Lightning, 4 caps)
20 Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 19 caps)
21 Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 35 caps)
22 Holly Aitchison (Sale Sharks, 40 caps)
23 Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 42 caps)

