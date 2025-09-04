Team News | Saracens Men Vs Hollywoodbets Sharks Invitational (Pre-Season)

Nick Tompkins will captain an exciting Saracens side set to face the Hollywoodbets Sharks Invitational in their first game of the 2025/26 campaign.

The Welsh international lines up in the midfield for Sarries as the North Londoners take on the Sharks in Durban on Friday.

The front row sees a return from injury for Eoghan Clarke who lines up at hooker alongside Rhys Carre and a debuting Marcus Street.

The engine room features Olamide Sodeke, fresh from an U20 World Championships with England, alongside Hugh Tizard. Harry Wilson will operate from blindside flanker with Reggie Hammick getting a start at seven and Nathan Michelow rounding off the pack at number eight.

In the backs, Durban-born Gareth Simpson will line up against his former side at scrumhalf, partnered by Louie Johnson at 10.

The midfield sees another debutant in Cam Hutchison who joined the club as injury cover during pre season. The former Newcastle star is alongside Tompkins who captains his boyhood club from outside centre.

The back three consists of Rotimi Segun and Tobias Elliott on the left and right wing respectively, with Jack Bracken given the chance to start his first senior game for Saracens at fullback.

The bench provides an opportunity for Tietie Tuimauga to make his first appearance in Saracens colours. Luke Davidson could also make a showing against his native Durban outfit.

Tompkins is excited to get the season underway with this young talented group.

“It’s a massive honour to captain this team, it’s going to be enjoyable to play with an exciting young group. We want to go out there, express ourselves, and show that the hard work we’ve put in has paid off.”

Sarries fans can watch the game live via SuperSport YouTube or TikTok channels. The match will kick off on Friday at 3pm UK time.

Saracens Men’s team to play Hollywoodbets Sharks Invitational:

Rhys Carre Eoghan Clarke Marcus Street Olamide Sodeke Hugh Tizard Harry Wilson Reggie Hammick Nathan Michelow Gareth Simpson Louie Johnson Rotimi Segun Cam Hutchison Nick Tompkins (c) Tobias Elliott Jack Bracken

Replacements:

16. James Hadfield

17. Phil Brantingham

18. Tietie Tuimauga

19. Kennedy Sylvester

20. Charlie West

21. Charlie Bracken

22. Luke Davidson

23. Oscar Wilson