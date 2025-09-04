Team News | Saracens Men Vs Hollywoodbets Sharks Invitational (Pre-Season)

Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
04.09.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Nick Tompkins will captain an exciting Saracens side set to face the Hollywoodbets Sharks Invitational in their first game of the 2025/26 campaign.

The Welsh international lines up in the midfield for Sarries as the North Londoners take on the Sharks in Durban on Friday.

The front row sees a return from injury for Eoghan Clarke who lines up at hooker alongside Rhys Carre and a debuting Marcus Street.

The engine room features Olamide Sodeke, fresh from an U20 World Championships with England, alongside Hugh Tizard. Harry Wilson will operate from blindside flanker with Reggie Hammick getting a start at seven and Nathan Michelow rounding off the pack at number eight.

In the backs, Durban-born Gareth Simpson will line up against his former side at scrumhalf, partnered by Louie Johnson at 10.

The midfield sees another debutant in Cam Hutchison who joined the club as injury cover during pre season. The former Newcastle star is alongside Tompkins who captains his boyhood club from outside centre.

The back three consists of Rotimi Segun and Tobias Elliott on the left and right wing respectively, with Jack Bracken given the chance to start his first senior game for Saracens at fullback.

The bench provides an opportunity for Tietie Tuimauga to make his first appearance in Saracens colours. Luke Davidson could also make a showing against his native Durban outfit.

Tompkins is excited to get the season underway with this young talented group.

“It’s a massive honour to captain this team, it’s going to be enjoyable to play with an exciting young group. We want to go out there, express ourselves, and show that the hard work we’ve put in has paid off.”

Sarries fans can watch the game live via SuperSport YouTube or TikTok channels. The match will kick off on Friday at 3pm UK time.

Saracens Men’s team to play Hollywoodbets Sharks Invitational:

  1. Rhys Carre

  2. Eoghan Clarke

  3. Marcus Street

  4. Olamide Sodeke

  5. Hugh Tizard

  6. Harry Wilson

  7. Reggie Hammick

  8. Nathan Michelow

  9. Gareth Simpson

  10. Louie Johnson

  11. Rotimi Segun

  12. Cam Hutchison

  13. Nick Tompkins (c)

  14. Tobias Elliott

  15. Jack Bracken

Replacements:
16. James Hadfield
17. Phil Brantingham
18. Tietie Tuimauga
19. Kennedy Sylvester
20. Charlie West
21. Charlie Bracken
22. Luke Davidson
23. Oscar Wilson

