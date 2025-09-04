Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Roshini Turner signs for Saracens

04.09.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Honk kong china rugby womens xvs vs colombia
18f98a75 56eb 450e 8c58 0c92981e2d33

Saracens are delighted to confirm the signing of Roshini Turner for the 2025/26 season.

The forward makes the move to North London after spending the last six years in Hong Kong.

Turner first broke onto the rugby scene at Durham University, where she played alongside fellow Saracen Beth Blacklock in the BUCS leagues. She then made her PWR debut for Darlington Mowden Park, before heading overseas.

Off the pitch, the second rower also contributed to the game as Commercial Lead for the Hong Kong Football Club.

Turner is delighted to join Saracens.

“I’m super excited for a new challenge and to return to the PWR after six years away. Being able to join such a successful club is a massive privilege and I hope to represent Hong Kong, China well in what is the best league in the world.”

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry, is pleased to welcome Turner into the fold.

“I’m really excited to see Roshini pull on a Saracens shirt. She has a lot of experience both playing in England and abroad and is obviously a key part of Hong Kong China Rugby. We’re really excited to see how she will get on and how her experience and talent will shine.”

