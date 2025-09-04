Roshini Turner signs for Saracens

Saracens are delighted to confirm the signing of Roshini Turner for the 2025/26 season.

The forward makes the move to North London after spending the last six years in Hong Kong.

Turner first broke onto the rugby scene at Durham University, where she played alongside fellow Saracen Beth Blacklock in the BUCS leagues. She then made her PWR debut for Darlington Mowden Park, before heading overseas.

Off the pitch, the second rower also contributed to the game as Commercial Lead for the Hong Kong Football Club.

Turner is delighted to join Saracens.

“I’m super excited for a new challenge and to return to the PWR after six years away. Being able to join such a successful club is a massive privilege and I hope to represent Hong Kong, China well in what is the best league in the world.”

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry, is pleased to welcome Turner into the fold.

“I’m really excited to see Roshini pull on a Saracens shirt. She has a lot of experience both playing in England and abroad and is obviously a key part of Hong Kong China Rugby. We’re really excited to see how she will get on and how her experience and talent will shine.”