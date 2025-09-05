TEAM NEWS | Loughborough Lightning Vs Saracens Women (PWR Cup R3)

Liz Crake is relishing the chance to make her first start for Saracens when the North Londoners face Loughborough Lightning this Saturday.

Having marked her debut with a try off the bench in last weekend’s bonus point victory over Bristol Bears, the England international has been rewarded with a place in the starting XV for this weekend’s PWR Cup clash.

Crake is one of five alterations made in the 23 by Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry. The former Trailfinder starts her first game for Saracens alongside Bryony Field and Carmen Tremelling who also both scored against the Bears.

An unchanged engine room of captain Louise McMillan and Jodie Verghese pack down in front of a back row that includes Joia Bennett at blindside, Charlotte Wright Haley at seven and Poppy Cleall rounding off the scrum at eight.

The backline remains unchanged from the weekend, Ella Wyrwas partners Amelia MacDougall at half back.

Having scored the final try against Bristol, Sophie Bridger lines up alongside Emma Hardy in the midfield. The back three includes Deborah Wills, Jemma Jo Linkins and Sarah McKenna rounding off the side at fullback.

The replacements see three debuts for Kaylee McHugh, Roshini Turner and soon to be former Loughborough University student Amelia Tutt. Sydney Gregson is also back in the match day squad after recovering from a minor knock.

Crake can’t wait to get stuck into the weekend’s crucial clash.

"We are looking forward to building on our performance from last week. Lightning also had a good result last week, so we know we need to raise our game another level. Becoming a part of this group has brought back my love for the game so I am excited to really rip into it with my first start in a Sarries shirt."

Saracens Women’s team to play Loughborough Lightning:

1.⁠ ⁠Liz Crake

2.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field

3.⁠ ⁠Carmen Tremelling

4.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan

5.⁠ ⁠⁠Jodie Verghese

6.⁠ ⁠⁠Joia Bennett

7.⁠ ⁠⁠Charlotte Wright-Haley

8.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall

9.⁠ ⁠⁠Ella Wyrwas

10.⁠ ⁠⁠Ameila MacDougall

11.⁠ ⁠⁠Deborah Wills

12.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie Bridger

13.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Hardy

14.⁠ ⁠⁠Jemma Jo Linkins

15.⁠ ⁠⁠Sarah McKenna

16.⁠ ⁠⁠Daisy Fitzgerald

17.⁠ ⁠⁠Chloe Flanagan

18.⁠ ⁠⁠Kaylee McHugh

19.⁠ ⁠⁠Roshini Turner

20.⁠ ⁠⁠ Licia MacCutchan

21.⁠ ⁠⁠Tori Sellors

22.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson

23.⁠ ⁠⁠Amelia Tutt