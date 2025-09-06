Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

MATCH REPORT | Loughborough Lightning 14 - 59 Saracens Women

06.09.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Nz9 1695
Nz9 2589

Saracens Women ran in nine tries in Loughborough to claim their second win of the season on the road.

Sarries impressed at Loughborough University to continue the defence of their PWR Cup crown, running in a flurry of scores in a commanding victory over Lightning.

The game started at a frantic pace with Sarries firmly in the ascendency from the off. Persistence paid off as Sophie Bridger capitalised on a loose ball to race in for her second try in as many games.

Lightning hit back quickly with a try to level, but moments later Deborah Wills showed her trademark pace to restore the lead and open the floodgates.

Jemma-Jo Linkins was next to score after quick thinking from Amelia MacDougall, who grubbered in behind for the winger to touch down. The bonus point followed soon after when MacDougall dummied her way through the line to score her first try in Saracens colours.

Poppy Cleall then powered over from close range just before the interval to give the visitors a healthy lead at the break.

The second half began in the same fashion, with Cleall crashing over again after another strong carry. Charlotte Wright-Haley then demonstrated her pace, breaking from 40 metres out off a set-piece to score in the corner.

Lightning grabbed an intercept try to narrow the gap, but Emma Hardy marked her return to Loughborough with a score against her former side.

The final word went to Linkins, who grabbed her second of the afternoon by intercepting inside the Loughborough 22 to seal a comprehensive win.

Sarries now head to Sale Sharks next weekend with the chance to book their place in the PWR Cup semi finals with victory at Heywood Road.

MATCH REPORT | Loughborough Lightning 14 - 59 Saracens Women

Saracens Women ran in nine tries in Loughborough to claim their second win of the season on the road.

06.09.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Honk kong china rugby womens xvs vs colombia

Roshini Turner signs for Saracens

Saracens are delighted to confirm the signing of Roshini Turner for the 2025/26 season. The forward makes the move to North London after spending the last six years in Hong Kong. Turner first broke onto the rugby scene at Durham University, where she played alongside fellow Saracen Beth Blacklock in the BUCS leagues. She then […]

04.09.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

