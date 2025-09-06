MATCH REPORT | Loughborough Lightning 14 - 59 Saracens Women

Saracens Women ran in nine tries in Loughborough to claim their second win of the season on the road.

Sarries impressed at Loughborough University to continue the defence of their PWR Cup crown, running in a flurry of scores in a commanding victory over Lightning.

The game started at a frantic pace with Sarries firmly in the ascendency from the off. Persistence paid off as Sophie Bridger capitalised on a loose ball to race in for her second try in as many games.

Lightning hit back quickly with a try to level, but moments later Deborah Wills showed her trademark pace to restore the lead and open the floodgates.

Jemma-Jo Linkins was next to score after quick thinking from Amelia MacDougall, who grubbered in behind for the winger to touch down. The bonus point followed soon after when MacDougall dummied her way through the line to score her first try in Saracens colours.

Poppy Cleall then powered over from close range just before the interval to give the visitors a healthy lead at the break.

The second half began in the same fashion, with Cleall crashing over again after another strong carry. Charlotte Wright-Haley then demonstrated her pace, breaking from 40 metres out off a set-piece to score in the corner.

Lightning grabbed an intercept try to narrow the gap, but Emma Hardy marked her return to Loughborough with a score against her former side.

The final word went to Linkins, who grabbed her second of the afternoon by intercepting inside the Loughborough 22 to seal a comprehensive win.

Sarries now head to Sale Sharks next weekend with the chance to book their place in the PWR Cup semi finals with victory at Heywood Road.