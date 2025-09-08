Five Things You Might've Missed from the RWC Group Stage

Your Saracens continue to lead from the front on the international stage, with 18 squad members already featuring in Rugby World Cup action.

With more than 30 matches played across the last three weeks, here are some of the standout moments from our North London stars that you may have missed.

Breach brilliance: breaking the half-century!

Jess Breach reached two huge milestones in consecutive weekends.

50 international tries

50 international appearances

The Red Roses winger delivered a stunning hat-trick against Samoa at Franklin’s Gardens, before crossing the whitewash once again the following weekend in her 50th cap against Australia in Brighton.

The rugby world stands with Georgia Evans

Wales lock Georgia Evans has been the subject of unacceptable online abuse during the group stages, but she has responded with courage and positivity.

Known for her trademark pink bow, Evans has been widely supported across the rugby community for standing up to trolls. Her message is clear: everyone should feel empowered to look and dress how they want in the game we all love.

De Goede breaks Canadian record

Saracens’ Sophie De Goede continues to rewrite the record books.

The Canadian captain has become her country’s all-time leading points scorer, passing the 262-point mark thanks to her prolific form at this World Cup. With more than 30 points already in the tournament, the conversion-kicking forward will return to StoneX Stadium in incredible form later this month.

World Cup debuts galore

Five Saracens players have made their Rugby World Cup debuts across the pool stages:

Kelsey Clifford

May Campbell

Maya Montiel

Fancy Bermudez

Beth Blacklock

Clifford, in particular, has caught the eye scoring three tries from loosehead prop in her first ever World Cup campaign.

Homecoming confirmed

The internationals will soon be back in NW4 and face an almighty clash in their first home game back in North London against bitter rivals Harlequins. The London Derby will be the first time the legends of the World Cup will face off against each other in domestic action making the occasion unmissable!

🎟️ Get your tickets now and be part of the action!