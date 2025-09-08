Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Five Things You Might've Missed from the RWC Group Stage

08.09.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
England v australia women's rugby world cup 2025 pool a
Canada v fiji women's rugby world cup 2025 pool b

Your Saracens continue to lead from the front on the international stage, with 18 squad members already featuring in Rugby World Cup action.

With more than 30 matches played across the last three weeks, here are some of the standout moments from our North London stars that you may have missed.

Breach brilliance: breaking the half-century!

Jess Breach reached two huge milestones in consecutive weekends.

  • 50 international tries

  • 50 international appearances

The Red Roses winger delivered a stunning hat-trick against Samoa at Franklin’s Gardens, before crossing the whitewash once again the following weekend in her 50th cap against Australia in Brighton.

The rugby world stands with Georgia Evans

Wales lock Georgia Evans has been the subject of unacceptable online abuse during the group stages, but she has responded with courage and positivity.

Known for her trademark pink bow, Evans has been widely supported across the rugby community for standing up to trolls. Her message is clear: everyone should feel empowered to look and dress how they want in the game we all love.

De Goede breaks Canadian record

Saracens’ Sophie De Goede continues to rewrite the record books.

The Canadian captain has become her country’s all-time leading points scorer, passing the 262-point mark thanks to her prolific form at this World Cup. With more than 30 points already in the tournament, the conversion-kicking forward will return to StoneX Stadium in incredible form later this month.

World Cup debuts galore

Five Saracens players have made their Rugby World Cup debuts across the pool stages:

  • Kelsey Clifford

  • May Campbell

  • Maya Montiel

  • Fancy Bermudez

  • Beth Blacklock

Clifford, in particular, has caught the eye scoring three tries from loosehead prop in her first ever World Cup campaign.

Homecoming confirmed

The internationals will soon be back in NW4 and face an almighty clash in their first home game back in North London against bitter rivals Harlequins. The London Derby will be the first time the legends of the World Cup will face off against each other in domestic action making the occasion unmissable!

🎟️ Get your tickets now and be part of the action!

