Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
The Showdown 6 | On General Sale NOW!

10.09.25
Sdvi onsale 1300x790 eb
The showdown 5 saracens v harlequins gb 11

Tickets for The Showdown 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are now on General Sale at Early Bird Price!

One of the biggest days in the sporting calendar will now host two blockbuster clashes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Saracens Women taking on Sale Sharks Women at 14:30 and then Saracens Men facing Northampton Saints under the floodlights at 18:00.

Another sell-out 60,000 strong crowd will be heading to Tottenham on Saturday 28th March with history being made and two huge fixtures on the same stage, this is set to be an unmissable day of rugby.

It is sure to be an experience like no other once again with over 60 food and drink outlets around the stadium including the longest bar in Europe, electric entertainment which will be announced soon, world class hospitality and world class rugby!

The Men’s fixture will have international match ups all over the pitch for what is one of the biggest rivalries in the Gallagher Prem.

Fans will be able to see the likes of Ben Earl v Henry Pollock, Owen Farrell v Fin Smith, Ivan van Zyl v Alex Mitchell and Elliot Daly v George Furbank!

The Women’s match will be a landmark moment for the sport, as it becomes the first ever women’s rugby match to be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Don't miss out, book your tickets NOW!

England v australia women's rugby world cup 2025 pool a

Five Things You Might've Missed from the RWC Group Stage

Your Saracens continue to lead from the front on the international stage, with 18 squad members already featuring in Rugby World Cup action. With more than 30 matches played across the last three weeks, here are some of the standout moments from our North London stars that you may have missed. Breach brilliance: breaking the […]

08.09.25
Nz9 1695

MATCH REPORT | Loughborough Lightning 14 - 59 Saracens Women

Saracens Women ran in nine tries in Loughborough to claim their second win of the season on the road. Sarries impressed at Loughborough University to continue the defence of their PWR Cup crown, running in a flurry of scores in a commanding victory over Lightning. The game started at a frantic pace with Sarries firmly […]

06.09.25
