The Showdown 6 | On General Sale NOW!

Tickets for The Showdown 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are now on General Sale at Early Bird Price!

One of the biggest days in the sporting calendar will now host two blockbuster clashes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Saracens Women taking on Sale Sharks Women at 14:30 and then Saracens Men facing Northampton Saints under the floodlights at 18:00.

Another sell-out 60,000 strong crowd will be heading to Tottenham on Saturday 28th March with history being made and two huge fixtures on the same stage, this is set to be an unmissable day of rugby.

It is sure to be an experience like no other once again with over 60 food and drink outlets around the stadium including the longest bar in Europe, electric entertainment which will be announced soon, world class hospitality and world class rugby!

The Men’s fixture will have international match ups all over the pitch for what is one of the biggest rivalries in the Gallagher Prem.

Fans will be able to see the likes of Ben Earl v Henry Pollock, Owen Farrell v Fin Smith, Ivan van Zyl v Alex Mitchell and Elliot Daly v George Furbank!

The Women’s match will be a landmark moment for the sport, as it becomes the first ever women’s rugby match to be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Don't miss out, book your tickets NOW!