TEAM NEWS | Sale Sharks Women Vs Saracens Women (PWR Cup R4)

Sydney Gregson will start her first game for Saracens in five months as the North Londoners head to the CorpAcq Stadium to face Sale Sharks.

Gregson is the only change to the starting XV from last week’s win over Loughborough Lightning, with the centre coming in for the injured Sophie Bridger.

Having gone the distance against Lightning, Liz Crake starts again at loosehead, with Bry Field and Carmen Tremelling also continuing in the front row.

Captain Louise McMillan remains in the second row alongside Jodie Verghese, who impressed against her former side last weekend.

In the back row, Joia Bennett and Charlotte Wright-Haley continue at blindside and openside respectively, with Poppy Cleall rounding off the pack after scoring a brace of tries at Loughborough University.

Ella Wyrwas and Amelia MacDougall remain the half back pairing, while the reshuffle in midfield sees Emma Hardy move to inside centre, allowing Gregson to make her full return from injury at 13.

The back three is unchanged with Deborah Wills and Jemma-Jo Linkins both in fine try scoring form, and Sarah McKenna continuing at full back.

On the bench, Akina Gondwe and Hannah Casey return after featuring in the opening round win over Bristol.

Gregson is thrilled to be back in action.

“It’s been a tough few weeks having missed the majority of pre-season through injury, so I’m delighted to be able to get back into the swing of things this weekend against the Sharks. They will prove to be tough opponents but the girls have been so impressive so far this cup campaign, so I’m excited to get stuck in alongside them.”

Saracens Women's team to play Sale Sharks Women:

1. Liz Crake

2. ⁠Bryony Field

3. Carmen Tremelling

4. ⁠Louise McMillan

5. ⁠Jodie Verghese

6. ⁠Joia Bennett

7. ⁠Charlotte Wright-Haley

8. ⁠Poppy Cleall

9. ⁠Ella Wyrwas

10. ⁠Amelia MacDougall

11. ⁠Deborah Wills

12. ⁠Emma Hardy

13. ⁠Sydney Gregson

14. ⁠Jemma-Jo Linkins

15. ⁠Sarah McKenna

Replacements:

16. ⁠Daisy Fitzgerald

17. ⁠Akina Gondwe

18. ⁠Chloe Flanagan

19. ⁠Roshini Turner

20. ⁠Licia MacCutchan

21. ⁠Tori Sellors

22. ⁠Hannah Casey

23. ⁠Amelia Tutt