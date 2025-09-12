Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
TEAM NEWS | Sale Sharks Women Vs Saracens Women (PWR Cup R4)

12.09.25
StoneX
StoneX StoneX
27939861 saracensvsgloucester 221 jpg harry scott munro 20241215 202709 50
Saracens women v bristol bears women

Sydney Gregson will start her first game for Saracens in five months as the North Londoners head to the CorpAcq Stadium to face Sale Sharks.

Gregson is the only change to the starting XV from last week’s win over Loughborough Lightning, with the centre coming in for the injured Sophie Bridger.

Having gone the distance against Lightning, Liz Crake starts again at loosehead, with Bry Field and Carmen Tremelling also continuing in the front row.

Captain Louise McMillan remains in the second row alongside Jodie Verghese, who impressed against her former side last weekend.

In the back row, Joia Bennett and Charlotte Wright-Haley continue at blindside and openside respectively, with Poppy Cleall rounding off the pack after scoring a brace of tries at Loughborough University.

Ella Wyrwas and Amelia MacDougall remain the half back pairing, while the reshuffle in midfield sees Emma Hardy move to inside centre, allowing Gregson to make her full return from injury at 13.

The back three is unchanged with Deborah Wills and Jemma-Jo Linkins both in fine try scoring form, and Sarah McKenna continuing at full back.

On the bench, Akina Gondwe and Hannah Casey return after featuring in the opening round win over Bristol.

Gregson is thrilled to be back in action.

“It’s been a tough few weeks having missed the majority of pre-season through injury, so I’m delighted to be able to get back into the swing of things this weekend against the Sharks. They will prove to be tough opponents but the girls have been so impressive so far this cup campaign, so I’m excited to get stuck in alongside them.”

Saracens Women's team to play Sale Sharks Women:

1. Liz Crake
2. ⁠Bryony Field
3. Carmen Tremelling
4. ⁠Louise McMillan
5. ⁠Jodie Verghese
6. ⁠Joia Bennett
7. ⁠Charlotte Wright-Haley
8. ⁠Poppy Cleall

9. ⁠Ella Wyrwas
10. ⁠Amelia MacDougall
11. ⁠Deborah Wills
12. ⁠Emma Hardy
13. ⁠Sydney Gregson
14. ⁠Jemma-Jo Linkins
15. ⁠Sarah McKenna

Replacements:

16. ⁠Daisy Fitzgerald
17. ⁠Akina Gondwe
18. ⁠Chloe Flanagan
19. ⁠Roshini Turner
20. ⁠Licia MacCutchan
21. ⁠Tori Sellors
22. ⁠Hannah Casey
23. ⁠Amelia Tutt

News

