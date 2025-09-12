TEAM NEWS | Leicester Tigers Vs Saracens Men (PRC R1)

The Bracken brothers will start a competitive game together for Saracens for the first time this weekend as the Prem Rugby Cup returns, with the North Londoners travelling to face Leicester Tigers.

Charlie Bracken has been named at scrum half with younger brother Jack lining up on the right wing. The starting line-up also includes Max Malins, who returns to competitive action and will make his eagerly anticipated return to Sarries colours.

In line with Saracens’ model for the Prem Cup, Director of Rugby Mark McCall has named a youthful side with an average age of 24, including four teenagers across the matchday squad.

The front row features Rhys Carre and Marco Riccioni either side of James Hadfield, all three having gained valuable minutes on the recent pre-season tour to Durban.

In the engine room, Olamide Sodeke and Harry Wilson swap roles from the Sharks fixture, with Wilson partnering Hugh Tizard in the second-row and Sodeke shifting to blindside flanker.

Charlie West, just 19, is rewarded with a start after an impressive cameo off the bench last weekend, while Nathan Michelow completes the pack at number eight.

At half back, Charlie Bracken reunites with Louie Johnson, while the midfield partnership of Cam Hutchison and captain Nick Tompkins remains unchanged from South Africa.

The back three is packed with talent and youth as Jack Bracken joins Prem Cup debutant Noah Caluori on the wings, with both looking to continue their strong try scoring form, while Malins returns at full back for his second debut.

On the bench, Saracens can call on experience in the form of centurions Ivan van Zyl and Rotimi Segun, with Brandon Jackson also providing backline cover.

Nineteen-year-old Reggie Hammick features after a standout England U20 campaign, while Tietie Tuimauga and Marcus Street are in line for their first Prem Cup appearances for the Men in Black.

Charlie Bracken is relishing the chance to line up alongside his brother in competitive action.

“Buzzing to be starting with my brother this weekend against Leicester. We have played together in a Sarries shirt a few times, but never started together, so looking forward to sharing the pitch with him. It will be a special day for the family and hopefully we can kick off the season with a win.”

Saracens Men team to play Leicester Tigers:

1 Rhys Carre

2 James Hadfield

3 Marco Riccioni

4 Harry Wilson

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Olamide Sodeke

7 Charlie West

8 Nathan Michelow

9 Charlie Bracken

10 Louie Johnson

11 Noah Caluori

12 Cameron Hutchison

13 Nick Tompkins (c)

14 Jack Bracken

15 Max Malins

Replacements:

16 Eoghan Clarke

17 Tietie Tuimauga

18 Marcus Street

19 Kennedy Sylvester

20 Reggie Hammick

21 Ivan van Zyl

22 Brandon Jackson

23 Rotimi Segun

Players Unavailable:

Eroni Mawi, Phil Brantingham, Theo Dan, Jamie George, Alec Clarey, Vilikesa Nairau, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Theo McFarland, Andy Onyeama-Christie, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Ben Earl, Max Eke, Toby Knight, Tom Willis, Fergus Burke, Owen Farrell, Angus Hall, Olly Hartley, Alex Lozowski, Sam Spink, Elliot Daly, Lucio Cinti, Tobias Elliott.