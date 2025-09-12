Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
TEAM NEWS | Leicester Tigers Vs Saracens Men (PRC R1)

12.09.25
2025,09,05 hollywoodbets sharks and saracens rugby club
Ealing trailfinders v saracens premiership rugby cup

The Bracken brothers will start a competitive game together for Saracens for the first time this weekend as the Prem Rugby Cup returns, with the North Londoners travelling to face Leicester Tigers.

Charlie Bracken has been named at scrum half with younger brother Jack lining up on the right wing. The starting line-up also includes Max Malins, who returns to competitive action and will make his eagerly anticipated return to Sarries colours.

In line with Saracens’ model for the Prem Cup, Director of Rugby Mark McCall has named a youthful side with an average age of 24, including four teenagers across the matchday squad.

The front row features Rhys Carre and Marco Riccioni either side of James Hadfield, all three having gained valuable minutes on the recent pre-season tour to Durban.

In the engine room, Olamide Sodeke and Harry Wilson swap roles from the Sharks fixture, with Wilson partnering Hugh Tizard in the second-row and Sodeke shifting to blindside flanker.

Charlie West, just 19, is rewarded with a start after an impressive cameo off the bench last weekend, while Nathan Michelow completes the pack at number eight.

At half back, Charlie Bracken reunites with Louie Johnson, while the midfield partnership of Cam Hutchison and captain Nick Tompkins remains unchanged from South Africa.

The back three is packed with talent and youth as Jack Bracken joins Prem Cup debutant Noah Caluori on the wings, with both looking to continue their strong try scoring form, while Malins returns at full back for his second debut.

On the bench, Saracens can call on experience in the form of centurions Ivan van Zyl and Rotimi Segun, with Brandon Jackson also providing backline cover.

Nineteen-year-old Reggie Hammick features after a standout England U20 campaign, while Tietie Tuimauga and Marcus Street are in line for their first Prem Cup appearances for the Men in Black.

Charlie Bracken is relishing the chance to line up alongside his brother in competitive action.

“Buzzing to be starting with my brother this weekend against Leicester. We have played together in a Sarries shirt a few times, but never started together, so looking forward to sharing the pitch with him. It will be a special day for the family and hopefully we can kick off the season with a win.”

Saracens Men team to play Leicester Tigers:

1 Rhys Carre

2 James Hadfield

3 Marco Riccioni

4 Harry Wilson

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Olamide Sodeke

7 Charlie West

8 Nathan Michelow

9 Charlie Bracken

10 Louie Johnson

11 Noah Caluori

12 Cameron Hutchison

13 Nick Tompkins (c)

14 Jack Bracken

15 Max Malins

Replacements:

16 Eoghan Clarke

17 Tietie Tuimauga

18 Marcus Street

19 Kennedy Sylvester

20 Reggie Hammick

21 Ivan van Zyl

22 Brandon Jackson

23 Rotimi Segun

Players Unavailable:

Eroni Mawi, Phil Brantingham, Theo Dan, Jamie George, Alec Clarey, Vilikesa Nairau, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Theo McFarland, Andy Onyeama-Christie, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Ben Earl, Max Eke, Toby Knight, Tom Willis, Fergus Burke, Owen Farrell, Angus Hall, Olly Hartley, Alex Lozowski, Sam Spink, Elliot Daly, Lucio Cinti, Tobias Elliott.

27939861 saracensvsgloucester 221 jpg harry scott munro 20241215 202709 50

TEAM NEWS | Sale Sharks Women Vs Saracens Women (PWR Cup R4)

Sydney Gregson will start her first game for Saracens in five months as the North Londoners head to the CorpAcq Stadium to face Sale Sharks. Gregson is the only change to the starting XV from last week’s win over Loughborough Lightning, with the centre coming in for the injured Sophie Bridger. Having gone the distance […]

Sdvi onsale 1300x790 eb

The Showdown 6 | On General Sale NOW!

Tickets for The Showdown 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are now on General Sale at Early Bird Price! One of the biggest days in the sporting calendar will now host two blockbuster clashes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Saracens Women taking on Sale Sharks Women at 14:30 and then Saracens Men facing Northampton Saints […]

