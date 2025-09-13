Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
MATCH REPORT | Sale Sharks Women 14 - 27 Saracens Women (PWR Cup R4)

13.09.25
Sale sharks women’s v saracens women’s
Sale sharks women’s v saracens women’s

Saracens secured a PWR Cup Semi-Final place with a gritty victory over Sale Sharks.

The North Londoners braved the conditions and managed to walk away with a bonus point victory against a rejuvenated Sale side who showed promise across the 80.

The game started at a quick pace despite the heaven's opening just as the match got underway. In rainy conditions, Sarries still managed to use slick hands for their first score. Some strong carrying from Joia Bennett and Poppy Cleall set up space for Ella Wyrwas who flicked the ball out to Amelia MacDougall. The halfbacks combined to provide Sarah McKenna some space who in turn flicked it off to Jemma-Jo Linkins who walked in unopposed.

The power game continued to be at the heart of the clash as the visitors crashed over on the half hour mark. Once again it was Charlotte Wright-Haley who got the finishing touch, the flanker scoring her third try in as many games for Saracens.

Sale struck back minutes later through a driving maul, but the North Londoners had the last laugh of the half scoring through a quick-thinking snipe by Bryony Field on the stroke of the half to take an eight point lead into the sheds.

The visitors started the second half in a similar fashion to the first. After strong carrying from the base, Ella Wyrwas saw her opportunity and took it, sniping from close range to secure the bonus point.

Sale managed to reduce the deficit 10 minutes later with another catch and drive working well for the Sharks. With an eight point gap, the hosts continued to pile on the pressure and it looked as though they were close to scoring to ensure a grandstand finish. However, Licia MacCutchan managed to strip the ball on her own line before releasing Deborah Wills, the winger went the length to score a try and seal the win for Sarries.

Saracens now return home next weekend to play Leicester Tigers on Sunday, with a win confirming their top seed of the PWR Cup group stages. Get your tickets here. 

2025,09,05 hollywoodbets sharks and saracens rugby club

TEAM NEWS | Leicester Tigers Vs Saracens Men (PRC R1)

The Bracken brothers will start a competitive game together for Saracens for the first time this weekend as the Prem Rugby Cup returns, with the North Londoners travelling to face Leicester Tigers. Charlie Bracken has been named at scrum half with younger brother Jack lining up on the right wing. The starting line-up also includes […]

12.09.25
27939861 saracensvsgloucester 221 jpg harry scott munro 20241215 202709 50

TEAM NEWS | Sale Sharks Women Vs Saracens Women (PWR Cup R4)

Sydney Gregson will start her first game for Saracens in five months as the North Londoners head to the CorpAcq Stadium to face Sale Sharks. Gregson is the only change to the starting XV from last week’s win over Loughborough Lightning, with the centre coming in for the injured Sophie Bridger. Having gone the distance […]

12.09.25
