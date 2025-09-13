MATCH REPORT | Sale Sharks Women 14 - 27 Saracens Women (PWR Cup R4)

Saracens secured a PWR Cup Semi-Final place with a gritty victory over Sale Sharks.

The North Londoners braved the conditions and managed to walk away with a bonus point victory against a rejuvenated Sale side who showed promise across the 80.

The game started at a quick pace despite the heaven's opening just as the match got underway. In rainy conditions, Sarries still managed to use slick hands for their first score. Some strong carrying from Joia Bennett and Poppy Cleall set up space for Ella Wyrwas who flicked the ball out to Amelia MacDougall. The halfbacks combined to provide Sarah McKenna some space who in turn flicked it off to Jemma-Jo Linkins who walked in unopposed.

The power game continued to be at the heart of the clash as the visitors crashed over on the half hour mark. Once again it was Charlotte Wright-Haley who got the finishing touch, the flanker scoring her third try in as many games for Saracens.

Sale struck back minutes later through a driving maul, but the North Londoners had the last laugh of the half scoring through a quick-thinking snipe by Bryony Field on the stroke of the half to take an eight point lead into the sheds.

The visitors started the second half in a similar fashion to the first. After strong carrying from the base, Ella Wyrwas saw her opportunity and took it, sniping from close range to secure the bonus point.

Sale managed to reduce the deficit 10 minutes later with another catch and drive working well for the Sharks. With an eight point gap, the hosts continued to pile on the pressure and it looked as though they were close to scoring to ensure a grandstand finish. However, Licia MacCutchan managed to strip the ball on her own line before releasing Deborah Wills, the winger went the length to score a try and seal the win for Sarries.

Saracens now return home next weekend to play Leicester Tigers on Sunday, with a win confirming their top seed of the PWR Cup group stages.