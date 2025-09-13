MATCH REPORT | Leicester Tigers 20-7 Saracens Men

Saracens Men suffered a narrow defeat at the start of their PREM Rugby Cup campaign, as a young side showed plenty of promise in a 20-7 loss to Leicester Tigers.

The North Londoners, who had an average age of 24 in the squad had the lead at half time but were eventually undone by an experienced Tigers outfit at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

Sarries got off to a flier and raced in to the lead, scoring their first try after just four minutes. A penalty was kicked towards the 22, and Jack Bracken broke up to the line before passing inside to Nathan Michelow who could stroll over from close range. Louie Johnson added the extras to make it 7-0 to the Londoners.

In tough conditions as the clear skies swiftly turned in to thunderous rain, both sides were showing some signs of rust in their first competitive match of the campaign.

Johnson, who was showing his skillset with an array of kicks almost found Noah Caluori on the left wing with a nicely judged cross-field kick, but it wasn’t gathered and the hosts cleared.

The scrum battle was becoming particularly prominent and a string of penalties had Sarries well in control in that area.

From the base of one they shifted it to the returning Max Malins who tried a trademark chip and chase, but he was beaten to the ball and the Tigers survived.

Sarries were enjoying all of the territory and another chance array led when Charlie Bracken looked to break away from a scrum, but an unfortunate slip once again let the hosts off the hook.

The visitors were also winning the aerial battle, a stunning take from Caluori just outside the 22 put his side on the front foot, but Malins’ step was read by the defender and they managed to steal the ball.

Leicester then grew in to the match as they had a period of territory camped in the Saracens 22 which ended in their first try of the match.

A cross-field kick almost landed in Adam Radwan’s hands, but then from the next attack a maul powered over and Hanro Liebenberg broke away to score. The conversion went wide though, meaning the Londoners still had a 7-5 lead as we approached the break.

The Tigers had a golden chance to go in front right on half time, but Orlando Bailey’s penalty attempt came back off the post and Sarries went down the tunnel with a two point advantage.

A number of changes at the start of the second half gave some much-needed minutes to more of the squad, and in perfect time the sun returned to set up a huge 40 minutes.

Sarries were once again enjoying plenty of possession, and almost extended their lead when Rotimi Segun broke deep in to the 22, but as the ball was recycled it went forward and the chance disappeared.

Tigers then started to create some chances, Ollie Hassell-Collins found space and looked to make some metres, but to their credit the young Sarries backline held firm and forced a knock on.

The pressure told on the 55 minute mark, as a penalty was kicked to the corner and then their trusted rolling maul rumbled over with Jamie Blamire the beneficiary. The kick was once again wide, meaning the deficit was just three points.

The game was threatening to open up in the final quarter, Johnson’s looping pass found Caluori on the left but his chip ahead bounced cruelly and went past the dead ball line.

Leicester then took a stranglehold on the match with their third try of the afternoon. A penalty was kicked to the corner, and this time it was Emeka Ilione who broke away from the maul to give them a 15-7 lead with 15 minutes remaining.

The result was then put beyond doubt as we entered the final 10 minutes, as a smart break down the short side ended up with Will Wand being able to stretch his legs and score their fourth try. The conversion was again wide, but the lead was now 13 points.

Sarries looked to make a late rally but couldn’t break through and settled for a narrow defeat, but one that shows plenty of promise as the Gallagher PREM season draws closer.