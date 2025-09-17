Saracens partner with Green Gift Cards to Eradicate Plastic Cards from Season Tickets

Saracens has partnered with Green Gift Cards, a leader in sustainable gift card solutions, to remove plastic from our season tickets for the upcoming 25/26 season for both the men’s and women’s teams.

The new cards are made from natural, renewable materials and printed on the latest low-energy consumption digital presses, which means the cards have a carbon footprint of less than 5g CO2 per card, which is 91% lower than a plastic card. The new cards are certified biodegradable, recyclable and even compostable in industrial landfill.

By using Green Gift Cards, Saracens has seen significant environmental benefits. Initial data using the Carbon Quota report indicates that the move from plastic to paperboard has saved 107.49 kgCo2e amount of carbon, which is equivalent to 114 rail miles or 324 boiled kettles, lowering the carbon emissions of ticket card production by 91%.

Saracens is the first in Rugby to join an ever-growing list of household names switching from plastic cards to the only truly green alternative.

Head of Ticketing and Supporter Services at Saracens, Roz Curtis, welcomes the new partnership.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Green Gift Card as the new suppliers of our Seasonal Membership cards for the new season. Sustainability is incredibly important to our club, and removing single-use plastic from our ticketing is a significant contribution to the club’s green targets.”

Graham Lycett, Founder of Green Gift Cards is delighted to partner with the North Londoners.

"The decision by a globally recognised sporting brand like Saracens to adopt our product is a powerful statement of environmental responsibility. This partnership directly aligns with their ambitious ESG and sustainability values, proving that even a small change can have a significant collective impact.”