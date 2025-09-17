Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Saracens partner with Green Gift Cards to Eradicate Plastic Cards from Season Tickets

17.09.25
In association with
Saracens has partnered with Green Gift Cards, a leader in sustainable gift card solutions, to remove plastic from our season tickets for the upcoming 25/26 season for both the men’s and women’s teams.

The new cards are made from natural, renewable materials and printed on the latest low-energy consumption digital presses, which means the cards have a carbon footprint of less than 5g CO2 per card, which is 91% lower than a plastic card. The new cards are certified biodegradable, recyclable and even compostable in industrial landfill.

By using Green Gift Cards, Saracens has seen significant environmental benefits. Initial data using the Carbon Quota report indicates that the move from plastic to paperboard has saved 107.49 kgCo2e amount of carbon, which is equivalent to 114 rail miles or 324 boiled kettles, lowering the carbon emissions of ticket card production by 91%.

Saracens is the first in Rugby to join an ever-growing list of household names switching from plastic cards to the only truly green alternative.

Head of Ticketing and Supporter Services at Saracens, Roz Curtis, welcomes the new partnership.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Green Gift Card as the new suppliers of our Seasonal Membership cards for the new season.  Sustainability is incredibly important to our club, and removing single-use plastic from our ticketing is a significant contribution to the club’s green targets.”

Graham Lycett, Founder of Green Gift Cards is delighted to partner with the North Londoners.

"The decision by a globally recognised sporting brand like Saracens to adopt our product is a powerful statement of environmental responsibility.  This partnership directly aligns with their ambitious ESG and sustainability values, proving that even a small change can have a significant collective impact.”

