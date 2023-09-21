Five Sarries named in England side to face Chile

Saracens have had five players named in the England matchday squad to face Chile in Lille on Saturday.

England are boosted by the return of captain Owen Farrell, who is in the starting line-up alongside Theo Dan, Billy Vunipola and Elliot Daly. Ben Earl is also amongst the replacements for the Round Three clash.

“One of the many great things about the Rugby World Cup is that the tournament provides an excellent opportunity to play against teams that we rarely have a chance to see. It is for that reason that we are particularly looking forward to testing ourselves against Chile on Saturday,” said Head Coach Steve Borthwick.

“Having watched our next opponent closely, we know that we will have to prepare and play well against a committed Chile team.

“As we head to the next round, it is only right that I once again pay tribute to our excellent supporters who I know will be right behind us in Lille this weekend.”

ENGLAND v CHILE

Saturday 23 September 2023

Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille

Kick-off: 5.45pm (local time)

15. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 26 caps)

14. Henry Arundell (Racing 92, 8 caps)

13. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 61 caps)

12. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 16 caps)

11. Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 21 caps)

10. Owen Farrell – captain (Saracens, 107 caps)

9. Danny Care (Harlequins, 91 caps)

1. Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 3 caps)

2. Theo Dan (Saracens, 5 caps)

3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 64 caps)

4. David Ribbans (Toulon, 8 caps)

5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 5 caps)

6. Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 23 caps)

7. Jack Willis (Toulouse, 13 caps)

8. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 71 caps)

Replacements:

16. Jack Walker (Harlequins, 4 caps)

17. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 84 caps)

18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 31 caps)

19. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 13 caps)

20. Ben Earl (Saracens, 20 caps)

21. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 125 caps)

22. George Ford – vice captain (Sale Sharks, 87 caps)

23. Joe Marchant (Stade Francais, 21 caps)