Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Five Sarries named in England side to face Chile

21.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index
team1
team2

Saracens have had five players named in the England matchday squad to face Chile in Lille on Saturday.

England are boosted by the return of captain Owen Farrell, who is in the starting line-up alongside Theo Dan, Billy Vunipola and Elliot Daly. Ben Earl is also amongst the replacements for the Round Three clash.

“One of the many great things about the Rugby World Cup is that the tournament provides an excellent opportunity to play against teams that we rarely have a chance to see. It is for that reason that we are particularly looking forward to testing ourselves against Chile on Saturday,” said Head Coach Steve Borthwick.

“Having watched our next opponent closely, we know that we will have to prepare and play well against a committed Chile team.

“As we head to the next round, it is only right that I once again pay tribute to our excellent supporters who I know will be right behind us in Lille this weekend.”

Want to see them back in action in North London? Grab a Seasonal Membership now!

ENGLAND v CHILE  
Saturday 23 September 2023
Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille
Kick-off: 5.45pm (local time)

15. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 26 caps)
14. Henry Arundell (Racing 92, 8 caps)
13. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 61 caps)
12. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 16 caps)
11. Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 21 caps)
10. Owen Farrell – captain (Saracens, 107 caps)
9. Danny Care (Harlequins, 91 caps)
1. Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 3 caps)
2. Theo Dan (Saracens, 5 caps)
3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 64 caps)
4. David Ribbans (Toulon, 8 caps)
5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 5 caps)
6. Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 23 caps)
7. Jack Willis (Toulouse, 13 caps)
8. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 71 caps)

Replacements:
16. Jack Walker (Harlequins, 4 caps)
17. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 84 caps)
18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 31 caps)
19. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 13 caps)
20. Ben Earl (Saracens, 20 caps)
21. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 125 caps)
22. George Ford – vice captain (Sale Sharks, 87 caps)
23. Joe Marchant (Stade Francais, 21 caps)

