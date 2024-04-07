MATCH REPORT | Saracens Mavericks 46-70 Manchester Thunder (NSL Rd 8)

It may have been Saracens Mavericks’ big day at OVO Arena Wembley, but it was Manchester Thunder who won out at the iconic venue to continue their charge at the top of the league.

On the day that the Netball Super League was played at the arena for the first time, it was the visitors who started the fastest, as they raced into a six-goal lead after pouncing on some early nerves from Mavericks.

Camilla Buchanan’s side roared back into life though after a superbly taken goal from Ine-Mari Venter, with the South African quickly adding a second to close the gap.

A crucial intervention from Ellie Rattu kept things ticking over for her side too, before Emma Thacker netted one from long distance to start to pull her side back into the contest.

Thunder are a champion side though and they showcased why they are the team to beat this season with poise and composure across the court, to take themselves out to a five-goal lead at the end of the first quarter.

After a slow start, Mavericks needed to respond at the start of the second period, but it was the Mancunians who continue to fire the attacking shots, as the Mavericks defence struggled to live with the pressure and speed of the Thunder attack.

With Kira Rothwell now on court, Mavericks were looking to keep the play going and the replacement Goal Shooter showed several lovely touches to allow Venter to continue to add the scores for her side.

Mavericks were looking to switch things up in both attack and defence but wherever they looked to pass, there seemed to be a yellow wall standing in their way.

It was going to take something special to pull things back for the side and they continued to harry and press, with Indya Masser and Georgia Lees working hard to find a way around the Thunder defence.

It was hard going at times, but Rothwell, Venter and Thacker continued to work in tandem around the attacking circle to pull themselves back into things.

With Ellie Rattu looking to speed up the play having moved into Centre too, Mavericks started to burst into life with a flurry of goals before Thunder hit back instantly to continue to extend their advantage.

Heading into the final quarter, Thunder continued to pull away on the scoreboard, with Mavs shuffling their defensive third to allow Aliyah Zaranyika to make her way back onto the court.

With time ticking away, Mavericks showed some serious heart and determination in the final quarter, roared on by a vociferous Wembley crowd of well in excess of 2500.

Thunder though are a side that don’t give an inch when they get themselves into a lead and they continued to extend their advantage, despite the best efforts of Razia Quashie and Jodie Gibson in the circle.

Venter continued to find pockets of space in the attacking third, as she fought for every inch out on court, but by this point, it was too much of an ask for Mavs to pull themselves back into the contest.

Superb defensive work from Gibson continued to help her side, with Venter doing the rest down the attacking end of the court to close the gap, with replacements Anna Fairclough and Britney Clarke making an impact in the final minutes, but in the end, Thunder were just too strong on the day.

This Thunder team will take some stopping this season on this evidence, but for Mavericks, they will be buoyed by the heart and grit that they showed throughout the second half, as they head into a flurry of matches on the road.