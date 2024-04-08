MATCH REACTION | Camilla Buchanan (NSL Rd 8)

Head Coach Camilla Buchanan reflected on a brilliant occasion that brought a Netball Super League game to OVO Arena Wembley for the first time.

Saracens Mavericks faced Manchester Thunder in ‘The Headliner’, which gave two teams the opportunity to play a league match in front of an arena of 2,573 fans.

“It’s huge,” said Buchanan. “It’s exactly where the game needs to go - these arena fixtures, selling out crowds, and getting as many eyes on the game as possible. The team has done an incredible job to get us here and get a big crowd in to watch a great spectacle of netball.”

The day was packed with action, starting off with The Support Act, a match which saw Wodson Park and North Bucks County battle it out on the arena stage. That was followed by the Shoot4Pink celebrity netball match, which featured some former Mavericks legends, including Tamsin Greenway and Sasha Corbin. Buchanan spoke about just how important these occasions can be for young players to get inspired.

“Days like this, we want to make it a whole family experience and give people value for what they’re coming for. Not just the elite game, but the charity game. It’s incredible because people get to see their fan favourites on the court again - it’s a fantastic way to put on an event.

“And for the kids it’s brilliant - isn’t that every kid's dream to be playing here at Wembley? If you play this game and you see heroes on TV and then you get to play on the same court as them - it’s what dreams are made of! It’s so great we can do that and great for netball at the grassroots level. And it adds to the enjoyment of the whole family event.”

But it wasn’t just the young girls, but also the Saracens Mavericks players who were excited about the opportunity to take centre stage at such an iconic venue. Shawbrook Bank Player of the Match Indya Masser spoke about how playing at Wembley was a dream come true and Buchanan wanted her players to enjoy the occasion.

“We talked about the enormity of the occasion in the build up to the event. Playing at Wembley Arena is something they really need to soak up because it’s not something that happens every day. Of course, we hope to push the game in that direction where we have more fixtures here. But we told them to enjoy every moment - the good, the bad and the ugly. And I think they’ve done that today.”

The defeat to Manchester Thunder was disappointing but Buchanan is feeling positive moving forward.

“The team will definitely be disappointed with today's result because it’s not a reflection of this team. But Thunder are a top class side and this is where we are today. Unfortunately we are in that inconsistent phase, but we have a really young side who are learning how to soak up these atmospheres and occasions. The only way you improve is by going out there. We had a good pre-season runout against Thunder so in terms of our return fixture, we’ll put our best foot forward and hope for a better result.”

Despite the loss, the crowd were cheering Mavericks from start to finish and it didn’t go unnoticed.

“The crowd was brilliant and that’s what it’s about. We relish in occasions like this where you get your home supporters here and many more. They really are that eighth player and that energy is something the players can really draw on. So I hope there are many more of these arena games to come.”

Report by Ayisha Gulati.