A-Z | Ine-Mari Venter

Our Goal Shooter and South African international took on this week's A-Z challenge.

A – Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?

Wonder Woman

B – Bestie: Who is your best friend in the squad?

I am the closest with Kira Rothwell

C – Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory?

Lunch with my late grandma during the school holidays.

D – Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal?

Anything with peanut butter & banana OR pasta.

E – Education: What was your favourite subject in school?

Maths

F – Film buff: What’s your favourite film?

It is a tie between The Proposal & How to Loose a Guy in 10 days.

G – Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?

From what I have seen on our nights out, I would give it to Georgia Lees

H – Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination?

I simply love travelling to Namibia.

I – Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?

Anyone with stinky trainers.

J – Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad?

I quite enjoy Georgia Lees’ sense of humour.

K – Kid: What did you want to be when you were growing up?

I wanted to be a vet (and still want to be one).

L – Languages: How many languages can you speak?

I can speak English and Afrikaans.

M – Music: Your favourite artist and song right now?

Firm Foundation by Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Cody Carnes

N – Number: Do you have a lucky number?

7

O – Others: What’s your favourite sport outside of netball?

I like watching rugby but really enjoy playing squash.

P – Present: What would be your dream gift to receive?

A passport where I don't need a visa to travel.

Q – Quirky: Who has the most interesting fashion sense?

I would probably have to say myself. I don't really have a style, I just wear any clothes I like!

R – Red Carpet: Who is the most famous contact in your phone?

Most of the famous people I know are from netball, but the ultimate has to be Norma Plummer.

S – Superstitions: Do you have any matchday routines?

Nope

T – Talent: What’s your secret talent outside of netball?

I can draw, although it might take me years to finish a drawing!

U: Under pressure: Who in the squad would be the best in a bad situation?

Jodie Gibson

V – Verified: How often do you use social media?

Way too often! Sometimes I irritate myself with the amount of time I spent on social media.

W – Worst fear: What are you most scared of?

I am scared of falling short of my full potential.

X – X-ray: Have you ever broken any bones?

Thankfully not, but I have fractured my humerus.

Y – Youth: Where did you grow up?

I grew up in a small town called Bethal and in Potchefstroom.

Z – Zoo: What’s your favourite animal?

For someone that loves animals, that is not a fair question.