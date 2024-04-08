Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

A-Z | Ine-Mari Venter

08.04.24
Venterquix
Saracens Mavericks V Manchester Thunder Netball Superleague

Our Goal Shooter and South African international took on this week's A-Z challenge.

A – Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?

Wonder Woman

B – Bestie: Who is your best friend in the squad?

I am the closest with Kira Rothwell

C – Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory?

Lunch with my late grandma during the school holidays.

D – Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal?

Anything with peanut butter & banana OR pasta.

E – Education: What was your favourite subject in school?

Maths

F – Film buff: What’s your favourite film?

It is a tie between The Proposal & How to Loose a Guy in 10 days.

G – Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?

From what I have seen on our nights out, I would give it to Georgia Lees

H – Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination?

I simply love travelling to Namibia.

I – Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?

Anyone with stinky trainers.

J – Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad?

I quite enjoy Georgia Lees’ sense of humour.

K – Kid: What did you want to be when you were growing up?

I wanted to be a vet (and still want to be one).

L – Languages: How many languages can you speak?

I can speak English and Afrikaans.

M – Music: Your favourite artist and song right now?

Firm Foundation by Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Cody Carnes

N – Number: Do you have a lucky number?

7

O – Others: What’s your favourite sport outside of netball?

I like watching rugby but really enjoy playing squash.

P – Present: What would be your dream gift to receive?

A passport where I don't need a visa to travel.

Q – Quirky: Who has the most interesting fashion sense?

I would probably have to say myself. I don't really have a style, I just wear any clothes I like!

R – Red Carpet: Who is the most famous contact in your phone?

Most of the famous people I know are from netball, but the ultimate has to be Norma Plummer.

S – Superstitions: Do you have any matchday routines?

Nope

T – Talent: What’s your secret talent outside of netball?

I can draw, although it might take me years to finish a drawing!

U: Under pressure: Who in the squad would be the best in a bad situation?

Jodie Gibson

V – Verified: How often do you use social media?

Way too often! Sometimes I irritate myself with the amount of time I spent on social media.

W – Worst fear: What are you most scared of?

I am scared of falling short of my full potential.

X – X-ray: Have you ever broken any bones?

Thankfully not, but I have fractured my humerus.

Y – Youth: Where did you grow up?

I grew up in a small town called Bethal and in Potchefstroom.

Z – Zoo: What’s your favourite animal?

For someone that loves animals, that is not a fair question.

Spink3

Sam Spink signs for Saracens

Saracens is pleased to confirm the arrival of Sam Spink from Western Force for the 2024/25 season. The centre, who was formerly at Wasps has had an enormous impact in Super Rugby since moving to the Perth based side, and was named the Western Force Players’ Player of the Year in his debut season, scoring […]

09.04.24
News Template

Coming Next for Saracens Mavericks

Doesn’t time fly when you’re having fun!? It seems like only yesterday that the Netball Super League season got underway in Nottingham and yet, in the blink of an eye, we’re already nearly halfway through! It’s been a non-stop campaign thus far and your Mavericks are going to need to keep building as the hunt […]

08.04.24
News Template

The Interview | Jodie Gibson

Captaining any side can be a daunting prospect, but following in the footsteps of a legendary figure like Sasha Corbin was always going to mean that things were a little different this season for new Mavericks captain Jodie Gibson. A Commonwealth Games winner in 2018, Gibson has been a key part of the Mavericks squad […]

08.04.24
