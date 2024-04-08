The Interview | Jodie Gibson

Captaining any side can be a daunting prospect, but following in the footsteps of a legendary figure like Sasha Corbin was always going to mean that things were a little different this season for new Mavericks captain Jodie Gibson.

A Commonwealth Games winner in 2018, Gibson has been a key part of the Mavericks squad since her arrival in 2020.

That season, due to the pandemic and an early injury, Gibson was unable to showcase what she could do on court having arrived from Severn Stars, but she has more than made up for it since.

She’s been described by her Head Coach as a natural leader and somebody who is the perfect natural successor to Corbin, as Saracens Mavericks look to take the next step in their journey as a side.

For Gibson though, it’s all about being her authentic self on court.

“I try to be there for the squad when they need me, but on game day, it’s about making sure everyone is okay and able to perform to the best of their abilities. I want to lead with my actions, as well as my words.”

Gibson has certainly done that this season and, whilst her side currently sit tantalisingly outside of the play-off places, the defensive star admits that close matches and increased competition across the league are what she relishes as a player.

“This year is so exciting. We always want to win and to finish in the top four, but playing in closely contested games is so important to us as players. I know that close matches are what fans want too and as a player, I think I speak for everyone when I say, ‘Bring it on!’ We want those fiercely competitive games, and we know that’s how we’re going to grow the sport. We train for those matches where they go down to the wire and those big moments are what are going to continue to grow our sport.”

Playing at OVO Arena Wembley though is an altogether different beast for both teams this afternoon.

The iconic arena has hosted plenty of international netball matches in its time, alongside some of the biggest artists in the world. Gibson attended the recent Nations Cup matches at the arena and she couldn’t contain her joy at the prospect of running out onto court this afternoon.

“It’s a combination of nerves and excitement being honest! We’re playing at such an iconic arena. This is a place that has so many connotations with being the best and with the best at their craft performing here. I was at the Nations Cup in January, and I’ve already seen how great a venue it is for netball. To know that I’m stepping onto that court today with my team feels so special. It’s a real honour to be in this position and I hope that playing in an arena like this is the start of what will become the norm in years to come. It’s just so exciting.”

There’s been a huge buzz around the fixture, as the club have looked to create a festival atmosphere for the occasion. With so many iconic musicians having performed at the arena, Gibson has been seen on a number of the graphics in a sequined top holding a microphone!

She admitted though that the jacket in question would not be making an appearance come first centre pass!

“I’m sure everyone has seen the graphics for the match! We want to be the headline act, but I can assure you all that there won’t be an appearance of my sequined jacket this afternoon!