Coming Next for Saracens Mavericks

Doesn’t time fly when you’re having fun!? It seems like only yesterday that the Netball Super League season got underway in Nottingham and yet, in the blink of an eye, we’re already nearly halfway through!

It’s been a non-stop campaign thus far and your Mavericks are going to need to keep building as the hunt a spot in the top four.

The big matches keep on coming for the side too, with back-to-back away matches against last season’s runners-up London Pulse and last season’s champions Loughborough Lightning.

The Pulse match on Monday 15th April will be a first chance for Ellie Rattu to return to her former side and, after Mavericks produced a shock victory at the Copper Box Arena last season to send Sasha Corbin into retirement with the perfect farewell gift, they will be eager to produce another huge result this time around.

Lightning on the road will no doubt prove to be an incredibly tough affair but, with Ine-Mari Venter now back in the side, Mavericks will be looking to upset the apple cart at the Sir David Wallace Arena.

It isn’t until the 27th April that Mavs return to Herts Sports Village, as they take on Team Bath, before hosting Strathclyde Sirens a week later. Mavericks secured massive away victories over both of these sides earlier in the season, and they will need to do the same at home if they are to keep in touch with the top four spots that they are chasing.

Away matches against a fast-improving Leeds Rhinos, today’s opponents Manchester Thunder and top four rivals Severn Stars follow throughout May, before Mavs return to Herts Sports Village for the last three games of the regular season.

They will certainly be hoping that home comforts will pave the way for a positive end to the campaign, with Season Opener opponents Cardiff Dragons making the trip to Hatfield at the start of June, with local rivals Surrey Storm and London Pulse to follow.

There are sure to still be plenty of twists and turns throughout the campaign, but Mavericks will know that they will need to secure some big wins and turn Herts Sports Village into a fortress, if they are to have a say in the play-off picture.

There’s plenty of the season still to be played, but with the speed of matches, it really is blink, and you’ll miss it! Mavericks will be determined to make sure that they enter into the business end of the campaign with their eyes firmly focused on the job in hand.