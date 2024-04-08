Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Coming Next for Saracens Mavericks

08.04.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
Doesn’t time fly when you’re having fun!? It seems like only yesterday that the Netball Super League season got underway in Nottingham and yet, in the blink of an eye, we’re already nearly halfway through!

It’s been a non-stop campaign thus far and your Mavericks are going to need to keep building as the hunt a spot in the top four.

The big matches keep on coming for the side too, with back-to-back away matches against last season’s runners-up London Pulse and last season’s champions Loughborough Lightning.

The Pulse match on Monday 15th April will be a first chance for Ellie Rattu to return to her former side and, after Mavericks produced a shock victory at the Copper Box Arena last season to send Sasha Corbin into retirement with the perfect farewell gift, they will be eager to produce another huge result this time around.

Lightning on the road will no doubt prove to be an incredibly tough affair but, with Ine-Mari Venter now back in the side, Mavericks will be looking to upset the apple cart at the Sir David Wallace Arena.

It isn’t until the 27th April that Mavs return to Herts Sports Village, as they take on Team Bath, before hosting Strathclyde Sirens a week later. Mavericks secured massive away victories over both of these sides earlier in the season, and they will need to do the same at home if they are to keep in touch with the top four spots that they are chasing.

Away matches against a fast-improving Leeds Rhinos, today’s opponents Manchester Thunder and top four rivals Severn Stars follow throughout May, before Mavs return to Herts Sports Village for the last three games of the regular season.

They will certainly be hoping that home comforts will pave the way for a positive end to the campaign, with Season Opener opponents Cardiff Dragons making the trip to Hatfield at the start of June, with local rivals Surrey Storm and London Pulse to follow.

There are sure to still be plenty of twists and turns throughout the campaign, but Mavericks will know that they will need to secure some big wins and turn Herts Sports Village into a fortress, if they are to have a say in the play-off picture.

There’s plenty of the season still to be played, but with the speed of matches, it really is blink, and you’ll miss it! Mavericks will be determined to make sure that they enter into the business end of the campaign with their eyes firmly focused on the job in hand.

