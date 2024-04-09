Sam Spink signs for Saracens

Saracens is pleased to confirm the arrival of Sam Spink from Western Force for the 2024/25 season.

The centre, who was formerly at Wasps has had an enormous impact in Super Rugby since moving to the Perth based side, and was named the Western Force Players’ Player of the Year in his debut season, scoring three tries in 12 appearances.

The 24-year-old had a nine year spell at Wasps before making the move to Australia, and he was central to their midfield in both the league and in European competitions.

Weighing 103kg he will add plenty of size and ball-carrying ability to the Sarries backline, and will be competing with the likes of Nick Tompkins, Alex Lozowski and Olly Hartley for a starting shirt.

Having formerly represented England at Under 18 and Under 20 Level, his move back to the Gallagher Premiership will also look to get him back in to the international equation with his performance in North London.

Spink is excited of this new chapter at StoneX Stadium.

“There is still plenty of work to do here in Australia with the season only half way through but I’m very excited to be heading home and joining such a great club like Saracens. There is a really exciting young group forming and I can’t wait to be a part of it going forward.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to be welcoming Spink to the club.

“Sam has had a number of difficult challenges to contend with early in his career-injury wise and the demise of Wasps - but has shown great resilience to overcome these challenges and had the courage to travel to the other side of the world in order to progress his development.

He is a tough, abrasive player and at 24, has both the potential and drive to take his game to the next level. We are delighted he has chosen to do that at Saracens.”