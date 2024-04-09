Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Sam Spink signs for Saracens

09.04.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Spink3
Spink1

Saracens is pleased to confirm the arrival of Sam Spink from Western Force for the 2024/25 season.

The centre, who was formerly at Wasps has had an enormous impact in Super Rugby since moving to the Perth based side, and was named the Western Force Players’ Player of the Year in his debut season, scoring three tries in 12 appearances.

The 24-year-old had a nine year spell at Wasps before making the move to Australia, and he was central to their midfield in both the league and in European competitions.

Weighing 103kg he will add plenty of size and ball-carrying ability to the Sarries backline, and will be competing with the likes of Nick Tompkins, Alex Lozowski and Olly Hartley for a starting shirt.

Having formerly represented England at Under 18 and Under 20 Level, his move back to the Gallagher Premiership will also look to get him back in to the international equation with his performance in North London.

Spink is excited of this new chapter at StoneX Stadium.

“There is still plenty of work to do here in Australia with the season only half way through but I’m very excited to be heading home and joining such a great club like Saracens. There is a really exciting young group forming and I can’t wait to be a part of it going forward.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to be welcoming Spink to the club.

“Sam has had a number of difficult challenges to contend with early in his career-injury wise and the demise of Wasps - but has shown great resilience to overcome these challenges and had the courage to travel to the other side of the world in order to progress his development.

He is a tough, abrasive player and at 24, has both the potential and drive to take his game to the next level. We are delighted he has chosen to do that at Saracens.”

