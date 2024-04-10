Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Six Sarries Women to face Scotland

10.04.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Engscot
England Red Roses Training Session Exclusive Access

Six Saracens Women will play their part on Saturday, having been named in the Red Roses squad to take on Scotland.

After two bonus-point victories over Italy and Wales, Head Coach John Mitchell has shuffled his squad ahead of the match at The Hive.

After her Player of the Match performance against Wales, Rosie Galligan starts at second-row, with Jess Breach named on the left wing.

On the bench, Kelsey Clifford and Marlie Packer will be poised to make an impact, whilst Zoe Harrison is set to win her 49th cap for her country. Sydney Gregson is also named in the matchday 23, having made her first international appearance in nine years against Wales.

Zoe Aldcroft switches to blindside flanker and will captain the side with Packer on the bench.

Head Coach John Mitchell said: “The fallow week presented a moment to reflect on the opening rounds and grow the elements of our game.

“Our learnings all build towards evolving our performance. We are looking forward to building on this and taking another step forward together against Scotland this weekend.”

Spink3

Sam Spink signs for Saracens

Saracens is pleased to confirm the arrival of Sam Spink from Western Force for the 2024/25 season. The centre, who was formerly at Wasps has had an enormous impact in Super Rugby since moving to the Perth based side, and was named the Western Force Players’ Player of the Year in his debut season, scoring […]

09.04.24
In association with
City Index City Index
News Template

Coming Next for Saracens Mavericks

Doesn’t time fly when you’re having fun!? It seems like only yesterday that the Netball Super League season got underway in Nottingham and yet, in the blink of an eye, we’re already nearly halfway through! It’s been a non-stop campaign thus far and your Mavericks are going to need to keep building as the hunt […]

08.04.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook

