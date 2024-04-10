Six Sarries Women to face Scotland

Six Saracens Women will play their part on Saturday, having been named in the Red Roses squad to take on Scotland.

After two bonus-point victories over Italy and Wales, Head Coach John Mitchell has shuffled his squad ahead of the match at The Hive.

After her Player of the Match performance against Wales, Rosie Galligan starts at second-row, with Jess Breach named on the left wing.

On the bench, Kelsey Clifford and Marlie Packer will be poised to make an impact, whilst Zoe Harrison is set to win her 49th cap for her country. Sydney Gregson is also named in the matchday 23, having made her first international appearance in nine years against Wales.

Zoe Aldcroft switches to blindside flanker and will captain the side with Packer on the bench.

Head Coach John Mitchell said: “The fallow week presented a moment to reflect on the opening rounds and grow the elements of our game.

“Our learnings all build towards evolving our performance. We are looking forward to building on this and taking another step forward together against Scotland this weekend.”