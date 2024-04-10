Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Sonia Green to retire at end of 2023/24 season

10.04.24
In association with
City Index City Index
News Template
Saracens Women V Exeter Chiefs Women Rugby Union 2021/22 Allianz Premier15s

Saracens Women can confirm that club legend Sonia Green will be retiring from the game at the end of the season.

After an incredible career that has spanned over 20 years, in excess of 300 club appearances and taken Green from Bramley Road to StoneX Stadium and right around the world, the incredibly popular forward will bring the curtain down on her storied career following the conclusion of the 2023/24 season.

Green has tasted significant success throughout her career, winning multiple league and cup titles across over 300 first team appearances for the club, as well as captaining England 7s and representing England A.

Combining her playing career with her role as Vice Principal at Saracens High School in recent years, Sonic has been and will continue to be an integral part of the fabric of the Saracens family.

Reflecting on her incredible career with Saracens, Green explained that she is hanging up her boots with memories and friends that will last a lifetime.

"After 22 incredible years with Saracens, I am hanging up my boots with a heart full of gratitude and memories that will last a lifetime. The camaraderie, the battles, and the victories have all shaped me into the person I am today. As I step off the field, I carry with me the lessons learned, the friendships forged, and the legacy of a proud Saracen. Thank you to my teammates, coaches and everyone behind the scenes for an extraordinary journey. Retirement may mark the end of my playing days, but it opens the door to new adventures and opportunities. I am excited to embrace the next chapter in my life as well as focusing on my role of Vice Principal at Saracens High, driving the school forward and continuing to contribute to the club that has given me so much. Once a Saracen, always a Saracen."

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has worked with Green for a number of years and praised the long-serving forward for all that she has given to the club and the game, expressing his gratitude for the way she has embodied what it means to be a Saracen and helped instil the values of the club for new players coming through in North London.

"I've been very lucky to share a lot of my Saracens journey with Sonic. She is someone who cares immensely about the club and the people that are here, which is so infectious. She has helped so many understand what it means to be a Saracen and what it takes to play for this club. To have the longevity she has had is incredible. The wealth of knowledge and experience that she has and is willing to share has been so beneficial for players as they have come through the ranks here. You can't put a value on what she has brought to the club and what she means to this club. From the back pitches of Bramley Road, to being here at StoneX Stadium, she has been such a crucial part of the development and growth of this team and the game. She will no doubt continue to play a huge part in the future of Saracens once she has hung up her boots, although I do wonder if she'll get that itch to get back out there at some point! She's played over 300 games at the top level of the game, throughout so many major milestones and moments for the women's game. What she has done throughout her career is quite remarkable and it's something that I don't think will ever be matched."

The club will be celebrating Sonic's career at Saturday's Allianz Cup semi-final and across the rest of the season, as we mark the legacy of a true club legend.

News

See all news
Lewy2

Alex Lewington to retire from rugby

Saracens can today confirm that Alex Lewington will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season. The winger, who has become one of the top try-scorers in Gallagher Premiership history will hang up his boots after a sparkling career that has spanned 15 years at the highest level. The 32-year-old started at Leicester […]

11.04.24
In association with
City Index City Index
News Template

Sonia Green to retire at end of 2023/24 season

Saracens Women can confirm that club legend Sonia Green will be retiring from the game at the end of the season. After an incredible career that has spanned over 20 years, in excess of 300 club appearances and taken Green from Bramley Road to StoneX Stadium and right around the world, the incredibly popular forward […]

10.04.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Engscot

Six Sarries Women to face Scotland

Six Saracens Women will play their part on Saturday, having been named in the Red Roses squad to take on Scotland. After two bonus-point victories over Italy and Wales, Head Coach John Mitchell has shuffled his squad ahead of the match at The Hive. After her Player of the Match performance against Wales, Rosie Galligan […]

10.04.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners
cross