Sonia Green to retire at end of 2023/24 season

Saracens Women can confirm that club legend Sonia Green will be retiring from the game at the end of the season.

After an incredible career that has spanned over 20 years, in excess of 300 club appearances and taken Green from Bramley Road to StoneX Stadium and right around the world, the incredibly popular forward will bring the curtain down on her storied career following the conclusion of the 2023/24 season.

Green has tasted significant success throughout her career, winning multiple league and cup titles across over 300 first team appearances for the club, as well as captaining England 7s and representing England A.

Combining her playing career with her role as Vice Principal at Saracens High School in recent years, Sonic has been and will continue to be an integral part of the fabric of the Saracens family.

Reflecting on her incredible career with Saracens, Green explained that she is hanging up her boots with memories and friends that will last a lifetime.

"After 22 incredible years with Saracens, I am hanging up my boots with a heart full of gratitude and memories that will last a lifetime. The camaraderie, the battles, and the victories have all shaped me into the person I am today. As I step off the field, I carry with me the lessons learned, the friendships forged, and the legacy of a proud Saracen. Thank you to my teammates, coaches and everyone behind the scenes for an extraordinary journey. Retirement may mark the end of my playing days, but it opens the door to new adventures and opportunities. I am excited to embrace the next chapter in my life as well as focusing on my role of Vice Principal at Saracens High, driving the school forward and continuing to contribute to the club that has given me so much. Once a Saracen, always a Saracen."

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has worked with Green for a number of years and praised the long-serving forward for all that she has given to the club and the game, expressing his gratitude for the way she has embodied what it means to be a Saracen and helped instil the values of the club for new players coming through in North London.

"I've been very lucky to share a lot of my Saracens journey with Sonic. She is someone who cares immensely about the club and the people that are here, which is so infectious. She has helped so many understand what it means to be a Saracen and what it takes to play for this club. To have the longevity she has had is incredible. The wealth of knowledge and experience that she has and is willing to share has been so beneficial for players as they have come through the ranks here. You can't put a value on what she has brought to the club and what she means to this club. From the back pitches of Bramley Road, to being here at StoneX Stadium, she has been such a crucial part of the development and growth of this team and the game. She will no doubt continue to play a huge part in the future of Saracens once she has hung up her boots, although I do wonder if she'll get that itch to get back out there at some point! She's played over 300 games at the top level of the game, throughout so many major milestones and moments for the women's game. What she has done throughout her career is quite remarkable and it's something that I don't think will ever be matched."

The club will be celebrating Sonic's career at Saturday's Allianz Cup semi-final and across the rest of the season, as we mark the legacy of a true club legend.