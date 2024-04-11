Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Alex Lewington to retire from rugby

11.04.24
Saracens can today confirm that Alex Lewington will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season.

The winger, who has become one of the top try-scorers in Gallagher Premiership history will hang up his boots after a sparkling career that has spanned 15 years at the highest level.

The 32-year-old started at Leicester Tigers in 2009 before moving to London Irish four years later. His time with the Exiles saw him become recognised as one of the deadliest finishers in the league, and after making over 100 appearances for them he then signed for Saracens in 2018.

Since 2018, Lewington has put on the Red and Black shirt on 130 occasions, and has scored 45 tries in that time, showing his remarkable try-scoring ability. His 62 tries in the top flight make him the 12th top try scorer in the history of the Premiership.

He has enjoyed plenty of silverware as well at StoneX Stadium, being involved in three Premiership winning campaigns, a European Cup in 2019 and the Championship promotion campaign in 2021.

On the international front Lewington represented England Saxons, featuring during their 2016 summer tour to South Africa.

The Nottingham-born winger will now embark on a new challenge, and will be heavily missed as a significant member of the squad over the last six years.

Lewington had these words for everyone who has supported him on his journey.

“All good things must come to an end!

I’ve decided to retire from professional rugby at the end of the current season. I can’t express what the sport has given me; friendships, purpose, happiness and the chance to live my dream.

I’d like to thank Leicester Tigers, Nottingham Rugby, London Irish and Saracens. At Leicester I was brought into a professional environment which demanded I grew up fast and was a brilliant place to learn. Playing for my hometown team of Nottingham was very special to me and my family. London Irish gave me the chance to express and test myself in the Premiership and Saracens has shown me the highest levels this game can truly be played at. It’s where I’ve created a home.

I’d like to thank my family for all the support they’ve given me. To my parents, thank you for allowing me to follow my dreams. Your unconditional love and support has meant the world to me. To my wife Laura, thank you for being an incredible sound board and locking things down at home when I’ve been away. Whether times have been good or bad, you’ve always had my back and I’m so grateful.

I’ve had the privilege of playing with some amazing players and meeting some brilliant people. There’s been so many amazing days on the pitch but I’ve also loved every second of everything that comes with it.

With that being said, there’s plenty of rugby to be played over the remainder of this season and I’m looking forward to ripping in with this special Saracens group.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall paid tribute to Lewington’s immense impact at StoneX Stadium.

“I can’t speak highly enough of Lewy’s contribution to the club both on and off the field. An incredibly consistent performer week in week out and a teammate who was respected by everybody for his decency and loyalty.

Alex will be missed by everyone at the club and we thank him for everything he has done. We wish him and Laura the best for what lies ahead.”

