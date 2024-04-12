TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Exeter Chiefs Women (AC SF)

There's a cup final on the line on Saturday, as Saracens Women entertain Exeter Chiefs at StoneX Stadium.

In a repeat of last year's cup final, both teams will go head-to-head for the right to appear in the Allianz Cup final in two weeks’ time.

It's been nearly a month since Saracens Women last took to the field in the league and six months since they last played in the cup. However, they will need to hit the ground running if they are to secure a second consecutive appearance in the Allianz Cup final.

Hooker Bryony Field believes that her side will need to keep the focus on themselves if they are to secure a spot in that final in two weeks’ time.

"Coming into a semi-final always adds a bit of tension. For us as a group, we need to approach this as we would any other game. We’ve had a really focused attitude in training, and we’ve trained how we want to play. There’s been a real focus on what we need to do as a team. We know what we want to achieve, and we’ll aim to set out and do that."

With the Guinness Women's Six Nations in full swing, there's a different look to the Saracens side, compared to the one that last played in the league. The squad is packed with experience though right across the board.

Field believes that these next two cup matches will also be a crucial opportunity for her side to build momentum heading into the business end of the season.

"There’s a lot of younger players in this cup squad, but there’s some experienced players involved too. The next two games will develop the depth in the squad, but they are also going to be crucial to build confidence and momentum going into the business end of the league campaign."

Even with a number of players away on Six Nations duty, Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has been able to select a side packed with talent for the semi-final.

In the front-row, Akina Gondwe packs down alongside Bryony Field and Carmen Tremelling.

The second-row sees Sonia Green start alongside Emma Taylor, with the former having announced her retirement from the game earlier this week.

There's plenty of power in the back-row too, with co-captain May Campbell starting alongside Sharifa Kasolo and Bryony Cleall.

In the backs, Tori Sellors and Amelia MacDougall form an exciting young half-back pair, whilst Sarah McKenna will look to guide the side from inside centre, with Cara Wardle joining her at outside centre.

The back three sees co-captain Lotte Clapp line up alongside Isla Alejandro and Jemma-Jo Linkins.

Amongst the replacements, Nic Haynes and Chloe Flanagan provide front-row cover alongside youngster Lucy Lawford-Wilby who could make her debut for the club.

Sophie Tansley and Grace Moore add additional impetus from the bench, with Leanne Infante, Flo Williams and Lucy Biggs named as the backs replacements.

The cup has been a key proving ground for young players to cut their teeth over recent seasons and Field believes that these matches are hugely beneficial for the development of herself and others within the squad.

"It’s a chance for new people to step up into leadership roles and this competition is a really good space for people at different stages of their rugby journey to excel and impress. The cup block is so valuable for that kind of thing, and it gives more space for younger players to kick on as well."

Saracens Women's Team vs Exeter Chiefs:

1.⁠ ⁠Akina Gondwe

2.⁠ ⁠Bryony Field

3.⁠ ⁠Carmen Tremelling

4.⁠ ⁠Sonia Green

5.⁠ ⁠Emma Taylor

6.⁠ ⁠May Campbell (Co-captain)

7.⁠ ⁠Sharifa Kasolo

8.⁠ ⁠Bryony Cleall

9.⁠ ⁠Tori Sellors

10.⁠ ⁠Amelia MacDougall

11.⁠ ⁠Lotte Clapp (Co-captain)

12.⁠ ⁠Sarah McKenna

13.⁠ ⁠Cara Wardle

14.⁠ ⁠Isla Alejandro

15.⁠ ⁠Jemma-Jo Linkins

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠Nic Haynes

17.⁠ ⁠Chloe Flanagan

18.⁠ ⁠Lucy Lawford -Wilby

19.⁠ ⁠Sophie Tansley

20.⁠ ⁠Grace Moore

21.⁠ ⁠Leanne Infante

22.⁠ ⁠Flo Williams

23.⁠ ⁠Lucy Biggs