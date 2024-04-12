Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
MATCH PREVIEW | London Pulse vs Saracens Mavericks (NSL Rd 9)

12.04.24
Goal Shooter Emma Thacker has challenged her side to respond against local rivals London Pulse on Monday evening.

After defeat to Manchester Thunder last weekend, Thacker believes that her side didn't make the most of the opportunity at OVO Arena Wembley, but insisted that her side know what they need to do to improve.

"Playing in an arena that big was such an amazing experience. As a team, I don't know if we cherished the opportunity enough and it certainly wasn't the performance we wanted to put out. We know where we're at as a side and what we need to do to improve and make the next step."

Coming up against London Pulse is always a challenge and Thacker is expecting a challenging afternoon up against a formidable defensive unit.

"Pulse are a classy and well-drilled side. They have a lot of talent in the squad and their main threats are in that defensive end. As attackers, we need to work through and trust our structures on court. We need to stay connected for the whole 60 minutes. Across the court, Pulse are incredibly talented. They look hungry this season on the court, so we need to keep to our structures. If we do that, I believe we can put in a good performance on Monday night."

Thacker has been building a promising attacking partnership with Ine-Mari Venter in recent weeks and the Goal Shooter believes that the best is still to come from their partnership.

"I'm really enjoying working with Ine in the circle. She's so strong and dominant and has a great shot too. We're still building together every week but I can feel the progression in our structures and how we can bring the best out of each other."

Mavericks know that they will need to find a response against a dangerous side, but Thacker has insisted that her side need to trust in their own ability ahead of the match..

"The mindset in the group is all about believing in our own ability. It hasn't been there as much as we would have wanted it to this season. I believe that we've regrouped this week and we need to keep connected. Camilla keeps reinforcing the belief in each other and the connections that we've built so far this season and that's going to be really important on Monday night."

MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (AC SF)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry was delighted, as his side secured a spot in the Allianz Cup final for the second straight season, ending Exeter Chiefs’ defence in the process. In a topsy-turvy game that saw Saracens score 36 unanswered points, before the visitors struck back with 29 of their own, Austerberry praised both sides […]

14.04.24
Final Rep

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 36-29 Exeter Chiefs Women (AC SF)

Saracens Women ended Exeter Chiefs’ reign in the Allianz Cup, as they secured a pulsating victory over the Devonians at StoneX Stadium. On a beautifully sunny day, both sides were in the mood to play attacking rugby from the first minute, as they entertained the crowd from the first minute to the last. It was […]

13.04.24
