MATCH PREVIEW | London Pulse vs Saracens Mavericks (NSL Rd 9)

Goal Shooter Emma Thacker has challenged her side to respond against local rivals London Pulse on Monday evening.

After defeat to Manchester Thunder last weekend, Thacker believes that her side didn't make the most of the opportunity at OVO Arena Wembley, but insisted that her side know what they need to do to improve.

"Playing in an arena that big was such an amazing experience. As a team, I don't know if we cherished the opportunity enough and it certainly wasn't the performance we wanted to put out. We know where we're at as a side and what we need to do to improve and make the next step."

Coming up against London Pulse is always a challenge and Thacker is expecting a challenging afternoon up against a formidable defensive unit.

"Pulse are a classy and well-drilled side. They have a lot of talent in the squad and their main threats are in that defensive end. As attackers, we need to work through and trust our structures on court. We need to stay connected for the whole 60 minutes. Across the court, Pulse are incredibly talented. They look hungry this season on the court, so we need to keep to our structures. If we do that, I believe we can put in a good performance on Monday night."

Thacker has been building a promising attacking partnership with Ine-Mari Venter in recent weeks and the Goal Shooter believes that the best is still to come from their partnership.

"I'm really enjoying working with Ine in the circle. She's so strong and dominant and has a great shot too. We're still building together every week but I can feel the progression in our structures and how we can bring the best out of each other."

Mavericks know that they will need to find a response against a dangerous side, but Thacker has insisted that her side need to trust in their own ability ahead of the match..

"The mindset in the group is all about believing in our own ability. It hasn't been there as much as we would have wanted it to this season. I believe that we've regrouped this week and we need to keep connected. Camilla keeps reinforcing the belief in each other and the connections that we've built so far this season and that's going to be really important on Monday night."