MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 36-29 Exeter Chiefs Women (AC SF)

Saracens Women ended Exeter Chiefs’ reign in the Allianz Cup, as they secured a pulsating victory over the Devonians at StoneX Stadium.

On a beautifully sunny day, both sides were in the mood to play attacking rugby from the first minute, as they entertained the crowd from the first minute to the last.

It was Sarries who were on fire in the opening exchanges, with Jemma-Jo Linkins flying through the line. With Sarah McKenna and Tori Sellors combining, Sarries were initially unable to capitalise, but they didn’t have to wait long for the opening score.

Off the back of a clever maul that saw Sarries change the angle of attack, Bryony Cleall burst free to drive over for the opening score of the game.

Exeter grew into the game though, with Robyn Wilkins hitting the post from a penalty, as her side looked to build themselves back into the contest.

Sarries were relentless though, as again they went to the corner and looked to set the maul.

Despite the initial lineout not working, Cleall took matters into her own hands, collecting the ball and running backwards over the line with a string of Exeter players on her shoulders to double the advantage.

Sarries were continuing to motor now, with MacDougall showing poise that belied her years with a clever show and go to take her side back into the 22.

McKenna continued to ask questions of the defence, before May Campbell broke free and powered her way from halfway into the 22.

Clara Nielson then saw yellow for repeated breakdown infringements and Sarries look to make her pay as they went back to the corner.

Cleall wasn’t able to add her hattrick but it didn’t matter, as her side were awarded a penalty try for Exeter collapsing the maul.

Linde van der Velden then saw yellow for her part in collapsing the maul, before Campbell broke free again, with Demi Swann cynically killing the ball to see her side reduced to 12 players with 7 minutes of the half still to play.

Sarries were in a ruthless mood at this point, as they kept things tight and looked to muscle their way past Exeter’s defence.

In the end, the pressure told, with Sharifa Kasolo pushing her way over from close range.

The home side were ruthless at this point and they would strike again right before half-time, with MacDougall carving through the defence again, before Akina Gondwe crashed over.

The second-half saw Sarries start as they finished the first, with Lotte Clapp chipping through and picking up a loose ball dropped by Brooke Bradley to add her side’s sixth, before Exeter hit back through Hope Rogers.

Campbell then saw yellow for going off her feet at the breakdown and Exeter would cross for a second through Nielson.

It was the Chiefs who were in the ascendency at this point, with Rogers going over again from close range to cut the deficit.

Sarries needed a response and they found it through their defence, with Kasolo putting in some crunching tackles, before Leanne Infante saw yellow for a tackle off the ball.

Saracens needed to rely on their experience in the big moments and they found a way out of danger with two huge scrum penalties, heading into the final 10 minutes.

With time ticking away, Nielson added her second of the afternoon, before both Sharifa Kasolo and Bryony Cleall both saw yellow, with Demi Swann going over for a late consolation score that could have big ramifications for the location of the final.

For Saracens though, this was a huge win, built upon their first half dominance, as they booked themselves a spot in the Allianz Cup final in two weeks time.