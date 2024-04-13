Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 36-29 Exeter Chiefs Women (AC SF)

13.04.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Final Rep
Rep Up

Saracens Women ended Exeter Chiefs’ reign in the Allianz Cup, as they secured a pulsating victory over the Devonians at StoneX Stadium.

On a beautifully sunny day, both sides were in the mood to play attacking rugby from the first minute, as they entertained the crowd from the first minute to the last.

It was Sarries who were on fire in the opening exchanges, with Jemma-Jo Linkins flying through the line. With Sarah McKenna and Tori Sellors combining, Sarries were initially unable to capitalise, but they didn’t have to wait long for the opening score.

Off the back of a clever maul that saw Sarries change the angle of attack, Bryony Cleall burst free to drive over for the opening score of the game.

Exeter grew into the game though, with Robyn Wilkins hitting the post from a penalty, as her side looked to build themselves back into the contest.

Sarries were relentless though, as again they went to the corner and looked to set the maul.

Despite the initial lineout not working, Cleall took matters into her own hands, collecting the ball and running backwards over the line with a string of Exeter players on her shoulders to double the advantage.

Sarries were continuing to motor now, with MacDougall showing poise that belied her years with a clever show and go to take her side back into the 22.

McKenna continued to ask questions of the defence, before May Campbell broke free and powered her way from halfway into the 22.

Clara Nielson then saw yellow for repeated breakdown infringements and Sarries look to make her pay as they went back to the corner.

Cleall wasn’t able to add her hattrick but it didn’t matter, as her side were awarded a penalty try for Exeter collapsing the maul.

Linde van der Velden then saw yellow for her part in collapsing the maul, before Campbell broke free again, with Demi Swann cynically killing the ball to see her side reduced to 12 players with 7 minutes of the half still to play.

Sarries were in a ruthless mood at this point, as they kept things tight and looked to muscle their way past Exeter’s defence.

In the end, the pressure told, with Sharifa Kasolo pushing her way over from close range.

The home side were ruthless at this point and they would strike again right before half-time, with MacDougall carving through the defence again, before Akina Gondwe crashed over.

The second-half saw Sarries start as they finished the first, with Lotte Clapp chipping through and picking up a loose ball dropped by Brooke Bradley to add her side’s sixth, before Exeter hit back through Hope Rogers.
Campbell then saw yellow for going off her feet at the breakdown and Exeter would cross for a second through Nielson.

It was the Chiefs who were in the ascendency at this point, with Rogers going over again from close range to cut the deficit.

Sarries needed a response and they found it through their defence, with Kasolo putting in some crunching tackles, before Leanne Infante saw yellow for a tackle off the ball.

Saracens needed to rely on their experience in the big moments and they found a way out of danger with two huge scrum penalties, heading into the final 10 minutes.

With time ticking away, Nielson added her second of the afternoon, before both Sharifa Kasolo and Bryony Cleall both saw yellow, with Demi Swann going over for a late consolation score that could have big ramifications for the location of the final.

For Saracens though, this was a huge win, built upon their first half dominance, as they booked themselves a spot in the Allianz Cup final in two weeks time.

News

See all news
X React

MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (AC SF)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry was delighted, as his side secured a spot in the Allianz Cup final for the second straight season, ending Exeter Chiefs’ defence in the process. In a topsy-turvy game that saw Saracens score 36 unanswered points, before the visitors struck back with 29 of their own, Austerberry praised both sides […]

14.04.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Final Rep

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 36-29 Exeter Chiefs Women (AC SF)

Saracens Women ended Exeter Chiefs’ reign in the Allianz Cup, as they secured a pulsating victory over the Devonians at StoneX Stadium. On a beautifully sunny day, both sides were in the mood to play attacking rugby from the first minute, as they entertained the crowd from the first minute to the last. It was […]

13.04.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Mavspulseprev

MATCH PREVIEW | London Pulse vs Saracens Mavericks (NSL Rd 9)

Goal Shooter Emma Thacker has challenged her side to respond against local rivals London Pulse on Monday evening. After defeat to Manchester Thunder last weekend, Thacker believes that her side didn't make the most of the opportunity at OVO Arena Wembley, but insisted that her side know what they need to do to improve. "Playing […]

12.04.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook

Partners

See all partners
cross