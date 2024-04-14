MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (AC SF)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry was delighted, as his side secured a spot in the Allianz Cup final for the second straight season, ending Exeter Chiefs’ defence in the process.

In a topsy-turvy game that saw Saracens score 36 unanswered points, before the visitors struck back with 29 of their own, Austerberry praised both sides for how they had attacked the game from the first minute.

“Importantly, we got that score right at the end of the second half which ultimately proved to be the difference. Fair credit to our girls in the first half, it was a very strong performance, and we did exactly what we’d asked of each other. But then credit also has to go to Exeter for their performance in the second-half to get back in the game. In the end, we’ve managed to sneak over the line but we’re into a final and games like this are all about winning.”

Second-row Sonia Green led the side out onto the field having announced her retirement from the game during the week and she put in another vintage performance, with Austerberry praising her for what she brings to the side.

“You always know what you’re going to get with Sonic. She leads from the front and what she’s done in her career will stand the test of time. It’s not a surprise that she performed as she did today. It’s reflective of the player and the person that she is that she will keep going until the last minute. When you’re in a tight game like that one ended up being, she’s exactly the player you want on the pitch in those key moments.”

Saracens will be delighted to have secured this victory and Austerberry admitted that his side had learnt a lot of lessons from their knockout defeats to Exeter last season.

“We talk about meaningful moments and semi-finals are huge. They are matches in which you either come first or you come second. Days like those are key for the growth and the mentality of the group. We fell short in the semi-final in the league last season so for us to put ourselves back into a final in the cup at the first time of asking this season is brilliant. There’s lots of learnings we can take with a short two-week turnaround into the game. We want to look at how we can pick ourselves up when things don’t go our way and how we react when the momentum swings in games.”

With the final to follow in a fortnight’s time, Austerberry will already be planning ahead for the match. He took the time though to highlight the importance of the cup competition in terms of exposing young players to an intense and high-pressure environment, which he feels is crucial for their development.

“The cup is massively valuable for us in terms of being able to build and learn but also keep developing that mentality. You’ve got to understand how to win knockout rugby and it’s not something you can just switch on. You’ve got to be exposed to it, feel it, and learn from it and we’ve got another opportunity to two weeks’ time to have a crack at that again.”