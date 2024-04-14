Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Six Nations Wrap | Round Three

14.04.24
In association with
City Index City Index
R3
Glc6ga6wcaa7ocr

It was another busy weekend of Six Nations action for our Saracens Women stars, with tries, debuts and more superb action right across the board.

In Scotland, No less than nine Saracens played their parts in a match that saw both sides play through wind, rain, snow and sunshine!

Fi McIntosh made her debut for Scotland, having been moved into the starting XV having initially been named on the bench. She was joined by Louise McMillan and Coreen Grant in front of a record crowd at The Hive.

They were unable to stop England's charge though, as the Red Roses secured a 46-0 victory to keep their unbeaten run going. Wing Jess Breach scored two tries, whilst Marlie Packer added a further try from the bench, with Kelsey Clifford, Rosie Galligan, Zoe Harrison and Sydney Gregson also featuring ahead of next weekend's clash with Ireland at Twickenham.

Over in Ireland, both Georgia Evans and Donna Rose featured for Wales but they were unable to stop their side slipping to defeat. They'll be looking to bounce back next weekend against France.

Pulserepa

MATCH REPORT | London Pulse 45-43 Saracens Mavericks (NSL Rd 9)

An absolute nail-biter ended in a heartbreaking loss for Mavericks against their local rivals at the Copperbox, but they didn’t go down without a fight. After Mavericks won this fixture last season, Camilla Buchanan’s side were hoping to repeat history, knowing they had what it takes to compete with this Pulse team. In what was […]

16.04.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
X React

MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (AC SF)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry was delighted, as his side secured a spot in the Allianz Cup final for the second straight season, ending Exeter Chiefs’ defence in the process. In a topsy-turvy game that saw Saracens score 36 unanswered points, before the visitors struck back with 29 of their own, Austerberry praised both sides […]

14.04.24
In association with
City Index City Index

