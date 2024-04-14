Six Nations Wrap | Round Three

It was another busy weekend of Six Nations action for our Saracens Women stars, with tries, debuts and more superb action right across the board.

In Scotland, No less than nine Saracens played their parts in a match that saw both sides play through wind, rain, snow and sunshine!

Fi McIntosh made her debut for Scotland, having been moved into the starting XV having initially been named on the bench. She was joined by Louise McMillan and Coreen Grant in front of a record crowd at The Hive.

They were unable to stop England's charge though, as the Red Roses secured a 46-0 victory to keep their unbeaten run going. Wing Jess Breach scored two tries, whilst Marlie Packer added a further try from the bench, with Kelsey Clifford, Rosie Galligan, Zoe Harrison and Sydney Gregson also featuring ahead of next weekend's clash with Ireland at Twickenham.

Over in Ireland, both Georgia Evans and Donna Rose featured for Wales but they were unable to stop their side slipping to defeat. They'll be looking to bounce back next weekend against France.