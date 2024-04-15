MATCH REPORT | London Pulse 45-43 Saracens Mavericks (NSL Rd 9)

An absolute nail-biter ended in a heartbreaking loss for Mavericks against their local rivals at the Copperbox, but they didn’t go down without a fight.

After Mavericks won this fixture last season, Camilla Buchanan’s side were hoping to repeat history, knowing they had what it takes to compete with this Pulse team.

In what was a great advert for Super League netball, the two teams went toe-to-toe until the final whistle, with the home side eventually coming out on top, by the smallest of margins.

The first quarter saw Georgia Lees feeding some beautiful balls into Ine-Mari Venter, who showed no trouble getting off the mark in East London.

An early turnover for Mavs displayed their intent and a confidence-filled Venter continued scoring from all over the shooting circle.

But it wasn’t just Mavs forcing errors and turnovers, as Pulse gave as good as they got in this battle.

The match saw multiple turnovers, incomplete passes and held ball calls from both sides, demonstrating the pressure the teams were putting each other under from the get go.

Both sets of players showed their flair, as the shooters danced around the circle, and netted shots from all ranges.

With only one goal in it after the first fifteen, it was anyone’s game.

The second quarter saw more of the same intensity, as Emma Thacker added to Venter’s immaculate scoring, with the shooting pair finding their stride.

With half-time fast approaching, Aliyah Zaranyika made a crucial interception in a move that prevented Pulse further extending their lead and keeping Mavs within two.

The starting seven remained the same throughout the match, but Indya Masser showed no signs of tiring in the second half as she was every inch the defender as she was the playmaker.

Razia Quashie and Jodie Gibson were exceptional in defence, forcing Pulse to go backwards at times, and really work hard for their goals.

In another on-the-whistle moment, Quashie defended hard to prevent a Pulse goal, keeping her side firmly in the contest.

Mavs went into the final quarter three goals down, but with ten minutes to go, they had fought hard to make it all square.

It went goal for goal until the final few seconds of the match when a crucial Pulse interception prevented Mavs equalising, as the home side snatched the points.

The final minutes of this match proved just how important the power of the home crowd is, as London Pulse were buoyed over the line by their screaming fans.

The atmosphere was electric and being a local derby, Mavericks fans also played their part in cheering on their side throughout.

Mavericks left everything on the court and will be proud of their performance as they look to take this form into the latter half of the season, knowing they can compete with a top four side.

The competition between these two sides is always fierce, and Mavericks will be hoping to get their revenge on their rivals in the reverse fixture at HSV in June.

Report by Ayisha Gulati.