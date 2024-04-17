MATCH REACTION | Camilla Buchanan (NSL Rd 9)

Head Coach Camilla Buchanan’s overwhelming feeling was pride, after her side nearly upset local rivals London Pulse at the Copperbox Arena.

In an end-to-end match, it came down to the final seconds, with the hosts just doing enough to secure the win.

Despite the result, Buchanan credited the battling spirit her side showed throughout.

“It’s always an exciting derby when we play Pulse. We always knew this was going to be a battle from the start and it proved to be right up until the final seconds. We’re of course disappointed not to secure the win, but as a group we’re really proud of that performance.”

Buchanan had challenged her side to respond after the disappointment against Thunder and she was delighted with the way her players stuck to task, highlighting Aliyah Zaranyika for particular praise.

“It was a brilliant turnaround in training this week. The players had a great approach to the game and were able to stick to task throughout. There were some outstanding individual performances. Aliyah was incredible and was relentless in everything she did throughout the game. Her matchups throughout made for a great spectacle, especially up against Alicia Scholes.”

Mavs had chances to win this one and Buchanan admitted that there was a sense that this was one that had got away from her side.

“It was disappointing not to come away with the win as we felt that was firmly within our grasp. We got incredibly close, but we need to learn to finish games off and recognise when we can try and put a game to bed.”

It’s a short turnaround this week into Friday’s clash with champions Loughborough, but Buchanan insists that her side will ride a wave of positivity into that clash.

“There were chances to pull away which we didn’t take, but all in all, there’s a really positive feel after that match. There are so many good bits to take from that and we’re looking forward to doing that against Loughborough on Friday.”