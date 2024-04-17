Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

MATCH REACTION | Camilla Buchanan (NSL Rd 9)

17.04.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
Camreact
Ap4i1372

Head Coach Camilla Buchanan’s overwhelming feeling was pride, after her side nearly upset local rivals London Pulse at the Copperbox Arena.

In an end-to-end match, it came down to the final seconds, with the hosts just doing enough to secure the win.

Despite the result, Buchanan credited the battling spirit her side showed throughout.

“It’s always an exciting derby when we play Pulse. We always knew this was going to be a battle from the start and it proved to be right up until the final seconds. We’re of course disappointed not to secure the win, but as a group we’re really proud of that performance.”

Buchanan had challenged her side to respond after the disappointment against Thunder and she was delighted with the way her players stuck to task, highlighting Aliyah Zaranyika for particular praise.

“It was a brilliant turnaround in training this week. The players had a great approach to the game and were able to stick to task throughout. There were some outstanding individual performances. Aliyah was incredible and was relentless in everything she did throughout the game. Her matchups throughout made for a great spectacle, especially up against Alicia Scholes.”

Mavs had chances to win this one and Buchanan admitted that there was a sense that this was one that had got away from her side.

“It was disappointing not to come away with the win as we felt that was firmly within our grasp. We got incredibly close, but we need to learn to finish games off and recognise when we can try and put a game to bed.”

It’s a short turnaround this week into Friday’s clash with champions Loughborough, but Buchanan insists that her side will ride a wave of positivity into that clash.

“There were chances to pull away which we didn’t take, but all in all, there’s a really positive feel after that match. There are so many good bits to take from that and we’re looking forward to doing that against Loughborough on Friday.”

News

See all news
Alec1

Alec Clarey signs new Saracens deal

Saracens is pleased to announce that Alec Clarey has signed a new two-year contract at the club. The tighthead prop, who is renowned for his immense scrummaging ability will continue to pack down at StoneX Stadium until at least 2026. Clarey, who has made 66 appearances for the North Londoners has become a crucial part […]

17.04.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Camreact

MATCH REACTION | Camilla Buchanan (NSL Rd 9)

Head Coach Camilla Buchanan’s overwhelming feeling was pride, after her side nearly upset local rivals London Pulse at the Copperbox Arena. In an end-to-end match, it came down to the final seconds, with the hosts just doing enough to secure the win. Despite the result, Buchanan credited the battling spirit her side showed throughout. “It’s […]

17.04.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook

Partners

See all partners
cross