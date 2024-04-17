Alec Clarey signs new Saracens deal

Saracens is pleased to announce that Alec Clarey has signed a new two-year contract at the club.

The tighthead prop, who is renowned for his immense scrummaging ability will continue to pack down at StoneX Stadium until at least 2026.

Clarey, who has made 66 appearances for the North Londoners has become a crucial part of the Saracens set-piece, adding over 120kg to the front-row.

After initially signing from Jersey Reds, the 30-year-old has found himself featuring regularly in huge knockout ties and will continue to battle with the likes of Marco Riccioni for the number three shirt.

Clarey is excited to be extending his stay at Saracens.

“This club has had such a big impact on my career and I feel incredibly grateful to be staying for another two years.

I believe this group can achieve special things and I can’t wait to be part of it.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to have secured Clarey’s services.

“We are delighted Alec has extended his stay at the club. He has had to fight hard in his career for everything he has achieved and he is highly respected by everyone at the training ground.

Alec has the drive and ambition to take his game forward and we will support him in every way we can.”