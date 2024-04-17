Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Alec Clarey signs new Saracens deal

17.04.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Alec1
Alec2

Saracens is pleased to announce that Alec Clarey has signed a new two-year contract at the club.

The tighthead prop, who is renowned for his immense scrummaging ability will continue to pack down at StoneX Stadium until at least 2026.

Clarey, who has made 66 appearances for the North Londoners has become a crucial part of the Saracens set-piece, adding over 120kg to the front-row.

After initially signing from Jersey Reds, the 30-year-old has found himself featuring regularly in huge knockout ties and will continue to battle with the likes of Marco Riccioni for the number three shirt.

Clarey is excited to be extending his stay at Saracens.

“This club has had such a big impact on my career and I feel incredibly grateful to be staying for another two years.

I believe this group can achieve special things and I can’t wait to be part of it.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to have secured Clarey’s services.

“We are delighted Alec has extended his stay at the club. He has had to fight hard in his career for everything he has achieved and he is highly respected by everyone at the training ground.

Alec has the drive and ambition to take his game forward and we will support him in every way we can.”

