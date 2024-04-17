Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
MATCH PREVIEW | Loughborough Lightning vs Saracens Mavericks (NSL Rd 10)

17.04.24
Lboro A Prev
Saracens Mavericks V Loughborough Lightning Netball Superleague

Captain Jodie Gibson has challenged her side to continue their positive development after running London Pulse close on Monday night.

After nearly upsetting their local rivals, Gibson believes that there is much more to come from her side.

“We’re really proud of the performance against Pulse. After the Wembley match, we wanted to prove to ourselves that we’re better than our recent performances. We had an incredible training week and we wanted to go out there and be consistent for the full match. We’ve talked about it for a while, but we need to be more consistent to win games. It wasn’t perfect against Pulse, but we showed belief from the last minute to the end. It’s bittersweet as it’s a game we could have and should have won, but the resilience and determination from the group was incredible. It’s the most together we’ve looked and felt on the court.”

Friday’s match marks the beginning of the second half of the league season and Gibson highlighted that sides would now have a measure of each other in the reverse fixtures.

“We’re at the halfway point now. I love this part of the season where we’ve now played everybody. We know and we can identify parts in matches where we’ve done well and where we can improve. It’s a chance to right some wrongs and compete against the likes of Lightning who are a hard team to break down. They are at the top of the table because they are so formidable. For us, it’s about how we can break down a team and compete until the very last minute.”

Lightning handed Mavericks a defeat at HSV earlier in the season, but Gibson believes that with a few tactical tweaks after Monday’s clash with Pulse, her side can put in another improved showing.

“It's such a short turnaround. It means that the training week looks very different to normal, but it’s about how we maximise the time on court and we’re clear in our structures. We want to capitalise on our strengths. Tactically there’ll be things we need to tweak from Pulse, but both they and Loughborough are quite similar. Lightning have Mary Cholhok, who is a holding shooter, so tactically we know what we’re going to have to adapt to up against her. We need to maximise our recovery, but this is performance sport, so it’s a challenge, but it’s one we’re really looking forward to.”

Alec1

Alec Clarey signs new Saracens deal

Saracens is pleased to announce that Alec Clarey has signed a new two-year contract at the club. The tighthead prop, who is renowned for his immense scrummaging ability will continue to pack down at StoneX Stadium until at least 2026. Clarey, who has made 66 appearances for the North Londoners has become a crucial part […]

17.04.24
Camreact

MATCH REACTION | Camilla Buchanan (NSL Rd 9)

Head Coach Camilla Buchanan’s overwhelming feeling was pride, after her side nearly upset local rivals London Pulse at the Copperbox Arena. In an end-to-end match, it came down to the final seconds, with the hosts just doing enough to secure the win. Despite the result, Buchanan credited the battling spirit her side showed throughout. “It’s […]

17.04.24
