Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Gloucester Rugby (GPR - Rd 15)

19.04.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Theo2
Theo Dan says the squad can’t wait to be back at StoneX Stadium this Saturday as they look to reignite their season with the race for the play-offs heating up.

The Men in Black will run out at their home for the first time in 84 days, and know they need to get back to winning ways with just four rounds of Gallagher Premiership action remaining.

Gloucester head to North London buoyed by a Premiership Cup triumph and a place in the European Challenge Cup Semi Finals, making for a mouth-watering clash on Saturday afternoon.

The coaches have made a handful of changes after the trip to Bordeaux as all attention now turns to the league and securing a semi-final spot.

Mako Vunipola, Dan and Marco Riccioni start in an energetic front-row, with Maro Itoje and Theo McFarland in the second-row.

An explosive back-row of Juan Martin Gonzalez, Ben Earl and Tom Willis is guaranteed to get fans off their seats at what is expected to be a sold-out StoneX.

Aled Davies returns to start at scrum-half, and Owen Farrell has also recovered from a hamstring injury to start at fly-half.

Nick Tompkins and Lucio Cinti continue their midfield partnership, with a pacy back-three of Tom Parton, Rotimi Segun and Alex Goode.

On the bench there is a wealth of experience with the likes of Jamie George, Eroni Mawi, Nick Isiekwe and Billy Vunipola all ready to enter proceedings when called upon.

Dan, who is making his first start since The Showdown at Tottenham Hotspur is adamant that the group are looking to kick on with some crucial matches on the agenda.

“While the result in France wasn’t what we wanted, we’re looking forward to bouncing back this weekend against Gloucester.

Playing at StoneX is always a special atmosphere and we can’t wait for it.”

Saracens Men team to play Gloucester Rugby:

1 Mako Vunipola

2 Theo Dan

3 Marco Riccioni

4 Maro Itoje

5 Theo McFarland

6 Juan Martin Gonzalez

7 Ben Earl

8 Tom Willis

9 Aled Davies

10 Owen Farrell (c)

11 Tom Parton

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Lucio Cinti

14 Rotimi Segun

15 Alex Goode

Replacements:

16 Jamie George

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Ollie Hoskins

19 Nick Isiekwe

20 Billy Vunipola

21 Gareth Simpson

22 Manu Vunipola

23 Olly Hartley

cross