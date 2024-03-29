Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Mavericks 56-58 Severn Stars (NSL Rd 7)

29.03.24


R7 Rep
0u6a7075

Saracens Mavericks came up just short against Severn Stars in a full-blooded contest at HSV.

After two big away wins, this was a test of just how far Camilla Buchanan’s side have come in recent weeks.

The Head Coach named an unchanged starting seven for the match and they started well, with Ine-Mari Venter adding some early goals and proving herself to be a physical presence in the shooting circle.

It took until the seventh minute for an error from either side, as a Stars miss was capitalised upon by Mavericks, to take themselves out to a three-goal lead.

Stars aren’t in the top four without any reason though and Jo Trip’s side responded well to not only level up the match but take a two-goal lead heading into the break.

The advantage grew at the start of the second quarter, but Mavs showed just how far they’ve come in recent weeks to display character and poise to pull the scoreline back.

Georgia Lees continued to impress at Wing Attack, with Indya Masser controlling things nicely in the centre of the court, with Mavs edging into a one-goal lead.

Things were hotting up out on court, with neither side prepared to take a backwards step.

Razia Quashie and Jodie Gibson continued to marshal the Stars attack well in the defensive circle, but the visitors did enough to edge into a narrow lead at half-time.

Things continued in a narrow and nervy fashion in the third quarter, with both sides continuing to impress with working the ball to goal.

Emma Thacker was growing into the game now and she added several trademark long-range shots to narrow the gap.

However, an error in transition from Mavericks was seized upon by Stars, as they capitalised with a three-goal run to take themselves into the biggest lead of the match going into the final quarter.

Mavs needed to come out firing, as they looked for a way back in. Both Quashie and Gibson were doing well to disrupt and slow the Stars attack, but it was proving difficult to turn over any ball against a side that have become well-known for their composure on court.

With seven minutes to go, the match looked to have passed Mavericks by, as the visitors racked up a seven-goal lead, but Mavs kept believing with Gibson forcing a crucial turnover.

With Kira Rothwell now on court and bringing a renewed zip and spark to proceedings, Mavs continued to stick in the fight, securing a crucial turnover to narrow the gap.

Another soon followed as the deficit reduced to just two, but Camilla Buchanan’s side agonisingly ran out of time, as their comeback was ended by the full-time buzzer.

Even in defeat, this was another impressive showing from a Mavs side that are on an upward trajectory. With The Headliner at Wembley next week, they will need to rouse themselves again for the big occasion against Manchester Thunder.

cross