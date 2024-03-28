Six Saracens Women to face Wales

Marlie Packer will captain England in their first home game of the 2024 Six Nations against Wales.

After winning her 100th cap for her country last week, Packer captains a side that sees club teammate Rosie Galligan come into the starting XV and Jess Breach retain her place on the left wing.

Amongst the replacements, Saracens stars Zoe Harrison and Kelsey Clifford will be looking to make an impact, having both started last weekend against Italy, whilst Sydney Gregson is named in an England matchday 23 for the first time since 2016 after a hugely impressive season in black and red.

Ahead of the match, Head Coach John Mitchell admitted that he was excited to play in front go a home crowd.

“We’re excited to play in front of a home crowd for the first time in this year’s tournament,” Mitchell said.

“To have sold 18,000 tickets with two days to go until matchday shows the appetite for Red Roses rugby in this country.

“The girls have been focused on the opportunity that a match against Wales presents and we have been planning and building on this short week for some time. All teams will be better for their second outing and we’re looking forward to improving our game.”