Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Six Saracens Women to face Wales

28.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Rosieg
England Red Roses Training Session Exclusive Access

Marlie Packer will captain England in their first home game of the 2024 Six Nations against Wales.

After winning her 100th cap for her country last week, Packer captains a side that sees club teammate Rosie Galligan come into the starting XV and Jess Breach retain her place on the left wing.

Amongst the replacements, Saracens stars Zoe Harrison and Kelsey Clifford will be looking to make an impact, having both started last weekend against Italy, whilst Sydney Gregson is named in an England matchday 23 for the first time since 2016 after a hugely impressive season in black and red.

Ahead of the match, Head Coach John Mitchell admitted that he was excited to play in front go a home crowd.

“We’re excited to play in front of a home crowd for the first time in this year’s tournament,” Mitchell said.

“To have sold 18,000 tickets with two days to go until matchday shows the appetite for Red Roses rugby in this country.

“The girls have been focused on the opportunity that a match against Wales presents and we have been planning and building on this short week for some time. All teams will be better for their second outing and we’re looking forward to improving our game.”

News

See all news
Cam Reacr

MATCH REACTION | Camilla Buchanan (NSL Rd 7)

Head Coach Camilla Buchanan believed that there were plenty of positives for her side to take from a narrow defeat to Severn Stars. In a match that could have gone either, Mavericks narrowly missed out on the win, but Buchanan believed that her side had shown a marked improvement from where they were a few […]

29.03.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
Saint2

MATCH REPORT | Northampton Saints 41-30 Saracens Men

Saracens Men were stung by a clinical Northampton Saints as they were beaten 41-30 at Franklin’s Gardens. The Men in Black were playing catch up after a fast start from the hosts, and were eventually undone by the table-toppers who scored five tries in an impressive attacking display. Alex Lewington’s late double could prove crucial […]

29.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
R7 Rep

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Mavericks 56-58 Severn Stars (NSL Rd 7)

Saracens Mavericks came up just short against Severn Stars in a full-blooded contest at HSV. After two big away wins, this was a test of just how far Camilla Buchanan’s side have come in recent weeks. The Head Coach named an unchanged starting seven for the match and they started well, with Ine-Mari Venter adding […]

29.03.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook

Partners

See all partners
cross