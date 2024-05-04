MATCH REPORT | Saracens Mavericks 57-41 Strathclyde Sirens (NSL Rd 12)

A dominant final quarter did the damage, as Saracens Mavericks secured a comprehensive victory over Strathclyde Sirens to make it back-to-back home wins.

After grinding out a win over Team Bath last weekend, Mavericks knew that they would need to keep up the momentum as they look to chase down the sides above them.

Despite not winning a game this season, Sirens are a much-improved side, as their draw with Cardiff Dragons last weekend proved.

Ahead of first centre pass, Mavs were forced into a late-change with Britney Clarke starting in place of Ine-Mari Venter after the South African suffered a nosebleed just before the start.

Clarke may have been surprised to be starting but she looked right at home from the off, forming a strong connection in the shooting circle with Emma Thacker, as Mavs opened up a narrow lead.

Captain Jodie Gibson was all-action in defence too, with several crucial interventions to snaffle back possession, as Mavs kept themselves narrowly in the lead.

Sirens were continuing to make life difficult for Mavericks though, with the battle continuing in the mid-court.

Mavs though, stuck to task well, with Emma Thacker adding several long-bombs, before Clarke added another to take her side into a four goal lead.

Sirens were continuing to stick in the fight though, as they narrowed the gap at the start of the second quarter.

Mavericks needed to wrestle back momentum and they did just that with Clarke adding another to the tally, before Gibson and Quashie made nuisances of themselves in defence to halt the Sirens’ charge.

Quashie popped up with a superb turnover for her, with Mavs taking full advantage through the quick hands of Georgia Lees and Emma Thacker, as Mavericks stretched the lead again at the break.

The second half saw Venter and Kira Rothwell introduced to the action and they both raced into proceedings, with Venter notching two quick goals, before Rothwell got herself in on the act to stretch the lead to eight.

Mavericks were hunting turnovers throughout this one and it was Indya Masser who was next to pluck a ball out of the air and set her side on their way to another goal.

Whilst Mavericks were beginning to accelerate, Sirens were still staying in the fight, as they narrowed the gap to five heading into the final quarter.

It’s those final fifteen minutes that are the ones where the best sides rise to the occasion and Mavericks certainly did that.

With Venter and Rothwell working in tandem again in attack, they stretched the lead to 10 after a misplaced pass from Sirens, with Gibson continuing to shine at Goal Defence.

Heading into the final 10 minutes, Head Coach Camilla Buchanan introduced Vicki Oyesola into the fray and the England Rose immediately made her presence felt with a stunning intercept for her side.

Razia Quashie was continuing her fine afternoon in defence too, as she continued to give her side turnover ball to capitalise on.

They did just that too, with Rothwell bringing up 50 for her side, before Anna Fairclough entered the fray for Quashie.

Fairclough’s introduction got the crowd off their feet and they were cheering at the top of their lungs moments later too, as she plucked out an intercept of her own to keep her side in the ascendency.

Oyesola followed suit, as Mavericks stretched the lead, before Venter added a buzzer-beater at the death to secure a comfortable win for her side, ahead of three crucial away fixtures in the coming weeks.