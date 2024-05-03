Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
MATCH PREVIEW | Saracens Mavericks vs Strathclyde Sirens (NSL Rd 12)

03.05.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
Venterprev
Saracens Mavericks V Loughborough Lightning Netball Superleague

Goal Shooter Ine-Mari Venter knows that her side are going to be in for a tough challenge against Strathclyde Sirens tomorrow afternoon.

After grinding out a victory over Team Bath last weekend, Mavericks have kept themselves within touching distance as part of the chasing pack for the play-offs and Venter believes her side will need to be on their A-game tomorrow at HSV.

“We know what we can do as a side after those games against Loughborough and Pulse, so the important thing now for us is winning as many games as possible. Sirens is a match we need to win. We know it’s going to be a tough ask today but every game leading into the end of the season is really important for us if we want to reach the play-offs.”

Venter is also preparing to make her 50th appearance for the club and admitted that the milestone meant a lot to her.

“I wasn’t initially aware it was my 50th game for Mavericks, but it’s really special. To have had the chance to call Mavs my family and to reach 50 appearances in the Netball Super League for one club is so special to me."

Venter has formed a strong partnership with Emma Thacker this season, as well as continuing the development of her link with Kira Rothwell in the attacking third as Mavericks have begun to find their groove in recent weeks.

Venter has credited the improvement in recent performances to the culture that has been built within the team, believing that the changes that have come about will only be a good thing for the side in the long-term.

"We’re starting to build towards being a winning team. There are always going to be growing pains, but the small growths have been evident and most importantly they have been permanent. There’s a real openness to our communication and the relationships we’re building are really special too.”

