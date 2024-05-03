MATCH PREVIEW | Saracens Mavericks vs Strathclyde Sirens (NSL Rd 12)

Goal Shooter Ine-Mari Venter knows that her side are going to be in for a tough challenge against Strathclyde Sirens tomorrow afternoon.

After grinding out a victory over Team Bath last weekend, Mavericks have kept themselves within touching distance as part of the chasing pack for the play-offs and Venter believes her side will need to be on their A-game tomorrow at HSV.

“We know what we can do as a side after those games against Loughborough and Pulse, so the important thing now for us is winning as many games as possible. Sirens is a match we need to win. We know it’s going to be a tough ask today but every game leading into the end of the season is really important for us if we want to reach the play-offs.”

Venter is also preparing to make her 50th appearance for the club and admitted that the milestone meant a lot to her.

“I wasn’t initially aware it was my 50th game for Mavericks, but it’s really special. To have had the chance to call Mavs my family and to reach 50 appearances in the Netball Super League for one club is so special to me."

Venter has formed a strong partnership with Emma Thacker this season, as well as continuing the development of her link with Kira Rothwell in the attacking third as Mavericks have begun to find their groove in recent weeks.

Venter has credited the improvement in recent performances to the culture that has been built within the team, believing that the changes that have come about will only be a good thing for the side in the long-term.

"We’re starting to build towards being a winning team. There are always going to be growing pains, but the small growths have been evident and most importantly they have been permanent. There’s a real openness to our communication and the relationships we’re building are really special too.”