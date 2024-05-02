Saracens Stadium Tours!

With the greatest show on earth about to begin in France, why not come and see some of the treasures of Olympiads past?

The StoneX Stadium tour will allow you to see a complete set of Olympic Torches, the 1908 Olympic starter’s hat and megaphone, hear the amazing story of Jesse Owens in the 1936 games and Steve Redgrave’s oar, get the chance to walk in Usain Bolt’s shoes on the warm-up track from the 2012 Olympic Stadium among other items and historical stories.

The tour also includes memorabilia from all other sports, including World Cup Winners shirts from 1966, 2003 and 2019. You will also visit areas of StoneX that the public are not able to enter such as the changing rooms, W Club and media centre.

Tours last between 90 minutes to 2 hours, and you are encouraged to bring your cameras! *

DATES

4th and 18th June

PRICES

Prices for Season Ticket Holders – Adults £18 and Concessions £15, Prices for non-season ticket holders – Adults £25 and Concessions £20.

This will also give you a 10% discount in the club shop. Just show your valid ticket on the day of the tour to receive the discount!!

HOW TO BOOK

You can book online at Saracens.com or email supporterservices@saracens.net using Stadium Tour as the title. Please also state how many tickets you want, the ages of those attending and the preferred date.

*The home of Saracens is a working Stadium, and some rooms or exhibits may not be available on the day of your tour.