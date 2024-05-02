Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Saracens Stadium Tours!

02.05.24
Stone1
With the greatest show on earth about to begin in France, why not come and see some of the treasures of Olympiads past?

The StoneX Stadium tour will allow you to see a complete set of Olympic Torches, the 1908 Olympic starter’s hat and megaphone, hear the amazing story of Jesse Owens in the 1936 games and Steve Redgrave’s oar, get the chance to walk in Usain Bolt’s shoes on the warm-up track from the 2012 Olympic Stadium among other items and historical stories.

The tour also includes memorabilia from all other sports, including World Cup Winners shirts from 1966, 2003 and 2019. You will also visit areas of StoneX that the public are not able to enter such as the changing rooms, W Club and media centre.

Tours last between 90 minutes to 2 hours, and you are encouraged to bring your cameras! *

DATES

4th and 18th June

PRICES

Prices for Season Ticket Holders – Adults £18 and Concessions £15, Prices for non-season ticket holders – Adults £25 and Concessions £20.

This will also give you a 10% discount in the club shop. Just show your valid ticket on the day of the tour to receive the discount!!

HOW TO BOOK

You can book online at Saracens.com or email supporterservices@saracens.net using Stadium Tour as the title. Please also state how many tickets you want, the ages of those attending and the preferred date.

*The home of Saracens is a working Stadium, and some rooms or exhibits may not be available on the day of your tour.

cross