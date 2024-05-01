Toby Knight signs new Saracens deal

Saracens is pleased to announce that Toby Knight has committed his future to the club by signing a new two-year contract.

The 22-year-old, who is yet another homegrown academy graduate has already made a mightily impressive start to his Saracens career and will be looking to continue his development at StoneX Stadium.

Knight, who can play all across the back-row adds plenty of power to the base of the scrum for the Men in Black, standing at 6ft 3” and weighing 110kg.

After coming through the academy he has already made 36 appearances across Premiership and European competitions, and last season was on the bench for the Gallagher Premiership Final at Twickenham as Sarries won their sixth domestic title.

He has spent time on loan at Ampthill to gain more experience, and over the coming years will be looking to lock down a place in the starting XV in a highly competitive position alongside the likes of Ben Earl, Andy Christie and Juan Martin Gonzalez.

His leadership qualities have also been demonstrated, as he was given the captaincy of England Under 20’s during their 2023 Six Nations campaign.

Knight is looking forward to his next chapter in North London.

“It was always a dream of mine to play for this special club. I. am incredibly grateful for my journey here so far, and I’m really excited for what is to come with this group over the next two years.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to have secured Knight’s services for another two years.

“Toby’s attitude and desire to improve his game has been outstanding over the last few years. He is a tough, abrasive player and at 22 years old we are confident that he will be an integral part of the group as we move forward.”