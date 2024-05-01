Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Toby Knight signs new Saracens deal

01.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Toby2
Toby1

Saracens is pleased to announce that Toby Knight has committed his future to the club by signing a new two-year contract.

The 22-year-old, who is yet another homegrown academy graduate has already made a mightily impressive start to his Saracens career and will be looking to continue his development at StoneX Stadium.

Knight, who can play all across the back-row adds plenty of power to the base of the scrum for the Men in Black, standing at 6ft 3” and weighing 110kg.

After coming through the academy he has already made 36 appearances across Premiership and European competitions, and last season was on the bench for the Gallagher Premiership Final at Twickenham as Sarries won their sixth domestic title.

He has spent time on loan at Ampthill to gain more experience, and over the coming years will be looking to lock down a place in the starting XV in a highly competitive position alongside the likes of Ben Earl, Andy Christie and Juan Martin Gonzalez.

His leadership qualities have also been demonstrated, as he was given the captaincy of England Under 20’s during their 2023 Six Nations campaign.

Knight is looking forward to his next chapter in North London.

“It was always a dream of mine to play for this special club. I. am incredibly grateful for my journey here so far, and I’m really excited for what is to come with this group over the next two years.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to have secured Knight’s services for another two years.

“Toby’s attitude and desire to improve his game has been outstanding over the last few years. He is a tough, abrasive player and at 22 years old we are confident that he will be an integral part of the group as we move forward.”

News

See all news
Stone1

Saracens Stadium Tours!

With the greatest show on earth about to begin in France, why not come and see some of the treasures of Olympiads past? The StoneX Stadium tour will allow you to see a complete set of Olympic Torches, the 1908 Olympic starter’s hat and megaphone, hear the amazing story of Jesse Owens in the 1936 […]

02.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Toby2

Toby Knight signs new Saracens deal

Saracens is pleased to announce that Toby Knight has committed his future to the club by signing a new two-year contract. The 22-year-old, who is yet another homegrown academy graduate has already made a mightily impressive start to his Saracens career and will be looking to continue his development at StoneX Stadium. Knight, who can […]

01.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Billy1

Saracens Statement | Billy Vunipola

Saracens can confirm that after an internal investigation, Billy Vunipola will face no further action from the club. We condemn the behaviour and have warned Billy about his future conduct. We now look forward to the remainder of the Gallagher Premiership season, and consider this case closed.

01.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners
cross