Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 39-26 Exeter Chiefs Women (PWR Rd8)

13.01.24
Saracens Women put in a second-half clinic to ease away from a resilient Exeter side and extend their lead at the top of the table.

On a day when Lotte Clapp made her 150th appearance for the club and Georgia Evans her 50th, Saracens put in a performance that both would be proud of.

There’s a lot of rivalry between Saracens and Exeter in the women’s game and this match was the next chapter of what it already becoming a storied and competitive duel.

In truth, Exeter started the better, as they built the phases in the Saracens half.

Alex Austerberry’s side though, were first out of the blocks and it came in stunning circumstances.

Jess Breach fielded her own kick, with the bounce of the rugby ball deceiving Meryn Doidge, before Poppy Cleall kept play flowing, to allow Ella Wyrwas to skip over for a superb opening score!

Sarries were continuing to pepper the Chiefs defence, as they attacked in waves, with another try following shortly after.

This time, it was Sophie Bridger causing chaos, before Sarries kept the ball alive. May Campbell popped up with the ball and, after keeping herself alive in the tackle, the hooker bounded over the line with a superb dive to extend her side’s advantage.

Exeter are too good a side to give an inch though and they hit back after the 20-minute mark through Hope Rogers to cut the deficit.

Exeter were building now and they scored a second from close range through Cli Moloney, to hit the front.

Saracens needed a response and they found it through their Canadian superstar Sophie de Goede, as she picked up the ball on the far side and burst through multiple tackles to crash over out wide and retake the lead.

The match was ebbing and flowing now and, whilst Exeter didn’t manage to cross again before the break, they did straight after the restart, as Katie Buchanan raced free and fed Claudia MacDonald, as her side retook the lead.

Saracens stuck to their task though and were back ahead again shortly after, as a flowing backs move allowed Paige Farries to wrestle over out wide.

As with the first half, Saracens were now the side dictating the play, with Donna Rose popping up with some crunching tackles.

Clapp then nearly collected a crossfield kick to cross on her milestone afternoon, but Sarries weren’t to be denied for long, as Jess Breach pounced from 40m, after Exeter spilt the ball in contact, with Sarries feeding the ball to the speedster to race clear.

Exeter were at sixes and sevens now, as Poppy Cleall was denied a score on an afternoon where she put in one of the individual performances of the season. Cleall was everywhere all afternoon in both attack and defence, but this time, she was denied as the referee saw an infringement after she crossed the line.

Heading into the final ten minutes, Sarries needed another score to take the game away from Exeter. On an afternoon where defence had dominated at maul time, Sarries finally made this one count, as Marlie Packer burst over to increase her side’s advantage.

Exeter continued to probe, but they were handed a sucker punch with minutes to go, as Leanne Infante intercepted an Alex Tessier pass to race in from 80m and seal the victory for her side.

Exeter managed to seal a try bonus point in the game’s final act, as Kanako Kobayashi crossed, but it was far too late in the day to deny Sarries a seventh straight bonus-point win, heading into next weekend’s clash with Gloucester-Hartpury.

Borrep1

MATCH REPORT | Bordeaux Begles 55-15 Saracens Men

Saracens Men were well beaten by a clinical Bordeaux Begles outfit as they left a raucous Stade Chaban-Delmas with a 55-15 defeat. The high-flying French side were dominant from start to finish, however Sarries did show some real character in the second half and gave themselves some positives ahead of a crucial game against Lyon […]

14.01.24
Rd8

MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (PWR Rd 8)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry was delighted with the fight shown by his side, as they secured a seventh straight bonus-point victory, this time over Exeter Chiefs. In a see-saw game that had a bit of everything, Saracens eventually managed to pull clear, with Austerberry delighted with how his side found a way to win. […]

14.01.24
