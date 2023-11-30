Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Mavericks Pathway Preview | Akinyemi Excited for Season Opener

30.11.23
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
Akinyemi
Peace Akinyemi (1)

Summer signing Peace Akinyemi is raring to go, as she looks to make her first appearance in Saracens Mavericks colours this weekend for the U21s side.

Akinyemi is a young defender with plenty of promise and she explained her excitement at linking in with a new squad.

“I’m very excited. Mavs is a new style of play for me. Being in the training sessions so far, I feel like I’ve really picked up the direction we want to go in as a team and I’m excited for all of us as U21s to put it out on the court this weekend. I’m really excited for it and can’t wait to get going.”

Akinyemi is one of the named 12 players for the NSL squad this season, but she was quick to note that playing for the pathway sides was going to be crucial for her development in a Mavs dress.

“It’s going to be really beneficial for me in terms of integrating into the Mavs family and continuing to develop my netball. The more match play I get and the more exposure I get to a high standard, is really going to help me and my game.”

The link between the pathway and the senior NSL side at Mavericks is continuing to flourish, with players from the age-group sides regularly training alongside the senior side. Akinyemi highlighted the importance of this happening at the club, shining a light on how training alongside the NSL squad offered pathway players a glimpse of the standards they need to match when they look to make the step up themselves.

“The way we work here at Mavs is brilliant. The U21s and the Pathway teams have an opportunity to look up to the NSL squad and see what the next steps will be. For younger players, it allows you to focus and really visualise the standard and the next steps in your career. We compete and we challenge each other right throughout the club and that’s only going to improve the standards in every side as we go forward.”

