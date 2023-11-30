Discipline Update | Zoe Harrison

Saracens Women's fly-half Zoe Harrison has received a one-match ban, after being cited against Trailfinders Women.

Harrison was cited for hair pulling or grabbing, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.27, during a game against Trailfinders Women on 25 November. She received a yellow card for the incident in the 36th minute of the match.

The case was heard on papers by an independent disciplinary panel chaired by Matthew Weaver KC sitting with James Wilson and Olly Kohn.

The player admitted the charge and received a one-match ban.

Harrison will miss the following game:

Harlequins Women vs Saracens Women - 2 December 2023.