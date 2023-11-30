Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Discipline Update | Zoe Harrison

30.11.23
Harrisondiscipline
Saracens V Loughborough Lightning Allianz Pwr 2023/2024

Saracens Women's fly-half Zoe Harrison has received a one-match ban, after being cited against Trailfinders Women.

Harrison was cited for hair pulling or grabbing, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.27, during a game against Trailfinders Women on 25 November. She received a yellow card for the incident in the 36th minute of the match.

The case was heard on papers by an independent disciplinary panel chaired by Matthew Weaver KC sitting with James Wilson and Olly Kohn.
The player admitted the charge and received a one-match ban.

Harrison will miss the following game:

Harlequins Women vs Saracens Women - 2 December 2023.

News

Tnt Coverage

TNT Sports to show Saracens Women vs Bristol Bears

The TNT Sports cameras will be headed to StoneX on 23 December, as Saracens Women take on Bristol Bears in the Christmas Cracker. Premiership Women's Rugby has confirmed a Christmas double of live Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby action on TNT Sports with matches on both 23rd and 30th December. The clash between last season's semi-finalist […]

30.11.23
Emmataylorwrarep

Emma Taylor to represent Saracens Women on WRA Players' Board

The Women’s Rugby Association (WRA), an independent players’ union which was launched in 2021 with World Cup Winner Nolli Waterman as CEO, has today announced its new Players’ Board, with Emma Taylor elected to represent Saracens Women. The newly elected Players’ Board Members are: Abbie Ward, Bristol Bears Women; Edel McMahon, Exeter Chiefs Women; Jayne […]

30.11.23
