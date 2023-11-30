TNT Sports to show Saracens Women vs Bristol Bears
The TNT Sports cameras will be headed to StoneX on 23 December, as Saracens Women take on Bristol Bears in the Christmas Cracker.
Premiership Women's Rugby has confirmed a Christmas double of live Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby action on TNT Sports with matches on both 23rd and 30th December.
The clash between last season's semi-finalist will kick-off at 12.30pm, as Holly Aitchison, Hannah Botterman and Deborah Wills all return to North London.
On 30 December TNT Sports will also show Harlequins v Gloucester-Hartpury live from Twickenham Stadium, at 2.30pm as part of Big Game 15.
Tickets for the match on 23 December can be found here. And hospitality options can be found here.