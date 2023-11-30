Emma Taylor to represent Saracens Women on WRA Players' Board

The Women’s Rugby Association (WRA), an independent players’ union which was launched in 2021 with World Cup Winner Nolli Waterman as CEO, has today announced its new Players’ Board, with Emma Taylor elected to represent Saracens Women.

The newly elected Players’ Board Members are: Abbie Ward, Bristol Bears Women; Edel McMahon, Exeter Chiefs Women; Jayne Isherwood, Gloucester-Hartpury Women’s RFC; Sarah Bonar, Harlequins Women; Elis Martin, Leicester Tigers; Carys Williams-Morris, Loughborough Lightning; Georgie Perris-Redding, Sale Sharks Women; Emma Taylor, Saracens Women; Charlie Willett, Trailfinders Women.

The Players’ Board has been elected by members who play for the relevant club. There is also an Executive Committee consisting of a Chair and Vice Chair, who will be elected from the Players’ Board, the Chief Executive (also the General Secretary) and a number of (non-executive) Directors.

Nolli Waterman, Co-Founder and CEO, WRA, said: “Being nominated to represent your team-mates collective voice is a real honour. I have no doubt they will excel in this role, as we have nine fantastic women from each of the clubs in the league. Having met with the Board, it was brilliant to see how passionate they all are and it’s clear as to why they have been chosen.”

Emma Taylor, Players’ Board Member for Saracens Women, said: “The PWR is a trailblazing league on the pitch, and I want to help it be the same off. There are incredible athletes playing in this league from all over the world and together we can be really impactful."

Belinda Moore, CEO, Premiership Women’s Rugby, said: “It’s hugely positive to see the announcement of the WRA’s new Players’ Board. The launch, this season, of Premiership Women’s Rugby marks a new era for domestic women’s rugby and we want to ensure that the players sit at the heart of this. We look forward to collaborating to deliver what’s best for the women’s game and accelerate the growth of the league”.