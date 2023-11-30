Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Emma Taylor to represent Saracens Women on WRA Players' Board

30.11.23

StoneX StoneX
Emmataylorwrarep
Emma Taylor Announcement

The Women’s Rugby Association (WRA), an independent players’ union which was launched in 2021 with World Cup Winner Nolli Waterman as CEO, has today announced its new Players’ Board, with Emma Taylor elected to represent Saracens Women.

The newly elected Players’ Board Members are: Abbie Ward, Bristol Bears Women; Edel McMahon, Exeter Chiefs Women; Jayne Isherwood, Gloucester-Hartpury Women’s RFC; Sarah Bonar, Harlequins Women; Elis Martin, Leicester Tigers; Carys Williams-Morris, Loughborough Lightning; Georgie Perris-Redding, Sale Sharks Women; Emma Taylor, Saracens Women; Charlie Willett, Trailfinders Women.

The Players’ Board has been elected by members who play for the relevant club. There is also an Executive Committee consisting of a Chair and Vice Chair, who will be elected from the Players’ Board, the Chief Executive (also the General Secretary) and a number of (non-executive) Directors.

Nolli Waterman, Co-Founder and CEO, WRA, said: “Being nominated to represent your team-mates collective voice is a real honour. I have no doubt they will excel in this role, as we have nine fantastic women from each of the clubs in the league. Having met with the Board, it was brilliant to see how passionate they all are and it’s clear as to why they have been chosen.”

Emma Taylor, Players’ Board Member for Saracens Women, said: “The PWR is a trailblazing league on the pitch, and I want to help it be the same off. There are incredible athletes playing in this league from all over the world and together we can be really impactful."

Belinda Moore, CEO, Premiership Women’s Rugby, said: “It’s hugely positive to see the announcement of the WRA’s new Players’ Board. The launch, this season, of Premiership Women’s Rugby marks a new era for domestic women’s rugby and we want to ensure that the players sit at the heart of this. We look forward to collaborating to deliver what’s best for the women’s game and accelerate the growth of the league”.

Pwr Press Notes R3

PRESS NOTES | Alex Austerberry (PWR Rd-3)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is expecting a full-blooded encounter as his side make the trip to face Harlequins Women this weekend. Saracens Women have started the campaign with two bonus point victories and the DoR explained that he had been really pleased with a large portion of what he’d seen from his side. “It’s […]

29.11.23

StoneX StoneX
Faz1

CLUB STATEMENT | Owen Farrell

Owen Farrell has decided to take a break from international rugby in order to prioritise his and his family's mental well-being.   This means he will not be available for selection for the 2024 Six Nations. He will continue to play for Saracens and captain the club. As always, Owen will have the full support […]

29.11.23

City Index City Index

