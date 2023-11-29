Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

PRESS NOTES | Alex Austerberry (PWR Rd-3)

29.11.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Pwr Press Notes R3
Saracens Women V Harlequins Women Allinaz Cup 2023/2024

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is expecting a full-blooded encounter as his side make the trip to face Harlequins Women this weekend.

Saracens Women have started the campaign with two bonus point victories and the DoR explained that he had been really pleased with a large portion of what he’d seen from his side.

“It’s been a really good start. We’ve hit the ground running and there have been some really good positive aspects. The first thirty minutes against Trailfinders was a brilliant account of who we want to be as a side and where we can go as a side. We want to be a bit more clinical, but a coach is never going to be happy. You can’t do any more than we’ve done from the first two games, but there’s plenty to learn from. You don’t want to peak in the first two matches of the season.”

Facing Harlequins though is an altogether different challenge for Austerberry’s side. The West Londoners handed Sarries their first defeat of the campaign last season and there is always an element of added spice when the two sides face each other. Austerberry feels that this weekend will be a true litmus test for where his side are at.

“We want to really drive our standards forward and Harlequins away from home will be a great test of where we’re at. Can we be consistent and build on what we’ve done? This season, you need to be at your best in the big games and Saturday is one of those.”

Harlequins will be smarting from last weekend’s surprise defeat to Sale Sharks and Austerberry explained that the strength of the league was growing week-by-week, asserting though that wins and losses at this stage of the season won’t define a campaign.

“Nothing ever surprises me in this league. Matches can be defined by a single moment. You always need to be on your game if you want to maximise your opportunities. Teams now across the league will punish you and I’m not surprised by any results that we’ve seen so far. I don’t think a defeat or a victory at this stage of the season will define anybody’s campaign. There are a lot of tough matches to come for everyone. There are going to be some epic encounters and it’s going to be small margins that define games.”

Last season, Saracens were guilty of starting matches slowly, something that they have looked to rectify this season. Austerberry has challenged his side to stick in the battle this weekend and fight through the adversity they will encounter throughout the match.

“Hopefully we can bottle what we’ve had at the start and keep pushing into the rest of the season. The mindset of these players is that they always want to perform. If we look back a few seasons ago, we tended to struggle with the start of games. We’ve really improved on that, but momentum is key. If something goes against you, you need to rectify it quickly, especially away from home. As a team, you can’t compound your errors, but you need to be confident in yourselves and your systems. There will be moments in games where your structures are tested and how you come through that adversity is what defines you as a team. I have every confidence that this group will start well on Saturday and can navigate through the tough moments on Saturday.”

News

See all news
Pwr Press Notes R3

PRESS NOTES | Alex Austerberry (PWR Rd-3)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is expecting a full-blooded encounter as his side make the trip to face Harlequins Women this weekend. Saracens Women have started the campaign with two bonus point victories and the DoR explained that he had been really pleased with a large portion of what he’d seen from his side. “It’s […]

29.11.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Faz1

CLUB STATEMENT | Owen Farrell

Owen Farrell has decided to take a break from international rugby in order to prioritise his and his family's mental well-being.   This means he will not be available for selection for the 2024 Six Nations. He will continue to play for Saracens and captain the club. As always, Owen will have the full support […]

29.11.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Andre3

Andy Christie nominated for Gallagher Player of the Month

Andy Christie has been rewarded for his brilliant form by being nominated for the Gallagher Player of the Month Award. The following four players have been shortlisted: Andy Christie (Saracens) Tyrone Green (Harlequins) Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby) Arron Reed (Sale Sharks) To cast your vote for Gallagher Player of the Month, click here: The shortlist was […]

29.11.23
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners